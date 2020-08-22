Saturday, August 22, 2020
Tesla Supercharging Stations Under Construction In Lady Lake

Staff Report

Eight Tesla supercharging stations under construction are nearly finished at the Wawa in Lady Lake. Thanks to Robert Osorio for sharing!

Canada Goose, Egyptian Goose And Female Mallard By Retention Pond

This Canada goose, Egyptian goose and female mallard duck were all getting along at a retention pond. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your...
Orange Sunrise Over The Village Of Collier

Check out this orange sunrise over the Village of Collier. Thanks to Cindy Farkus for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Sandhill Crane Meeting With Black-Bellied Whistling Ducks

This sandhill crane seemed to be calling a meeting with black-bellied whistling ducks to order. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your local photos...
Juvenile Black-Crowned Night Heron At Fenney Nature Trail

Check out this juvenile black-crowned night heron spotted at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Beautiful Sunset At Sunset Park

Check out this beautiful sunset captured at Sunset Park. Thanks to Lori Richards for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Alligator With Dragonfly On Its Eye

This alligator was spotted with a dragonfly resting on its eye. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Anole Lizard With Dewlap At Fenney Nature Trail

This anole lizard was spotted with its dewlap extended at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing! Share your local photos with us...
The Villages’ lawsuit over little white cross will be subject of closed-door meeting

The Villages’ lawsuit over a little white cross will be the subject next month of a closed-door meeting.
Placement of Waterlily Bridge will have impact on Turnpike traffic

The Waterlily Bridge that will traverse the Florida Turnpike near the Waterlily Recreation Center is scheduled to be put in place Wednesday and Thursday.
Neighbor’s complaints ruining friendly feeling in The Villages

A Villager who was targeted for a deed compliance violation contends a neighbor’s complaints are ruining the friendly feeling in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Total Wine & More closer to popping cork on new superstore

Total Wine & More is growing closer to popping a cork on its new superstore at Lady Lake Commons.
Harbor Hills man facing charge he had sex with underage girl

A Harbor Hills man is facing a charge he had sex with an underage girl at his home in the upscale community in Lady Lake.
Sumter County voters sent The Villages Developer a very clear message

We’d like to congratulate Sumter County voters who showed The Villages Developer last Tuesday night that no matter how much money he tosses into an election, they still have the ultimate power.
Beloved Katie Belle’s will be converted to apartments in Spanish Springs

Lofts at Brownwood-style apartments are coming to the former home of Katie Belle's at Spanish Springs.
Recreation center court social distancing

A tennis player from the Village of Bonnybrook obediently brought a chair to the tennis courts to comply with a CDC guideline on social distancing. Now the policy has changed and he and his fellow tennis players have been told, “No chairs.” Read his Letter to the Editor.
Your insurance company can make the difference

A Village of Lynnhaven resident, in a Letter to the Editor, describes his roof replacement and his insurance company’s reaction.
Coleman man arrested after woman calls 911 claiming she was attacked

A Coleman man was arrested after a woman called 911 claiming she was attacked.
Summerfield woman once accused in naked biting attack jailed after love triangle spat

A Summerfield woman who once was accused of biting two men while she was drunk and naked was jailed Thursday night after a nasty love triangle squabble with her man friend.
