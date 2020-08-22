The Villages’ lawsuit over little white cross will be subject of closed-door meeting

The Villages’ lawsuit over a little white cross will be the subject next month of a closed-door meeting.

Community Development District 8 is suing Wayne and Bonnie Anderson of the Village of Tamarind Grove over their refusal to remove their little white cross which remains on display in their yard.

Last year, the Wisconsinites were found in violation of deed compliance for the little white cross at their home on Ansley Path.

“The only ‘defense’ offered by the Andersons for their non-compliance was that they did not agree with the District’s anonymous complaint-driven process and demanded to know ‘who turned them in’ for their continuing violation,” the lawsuit alleged.

You can read the entire lawsuit at this link: CDD 8 suit against Wayne and Bonnie Anderson

The Andersons have been fined $25 per day for their defiance and the unpaid fines total nearly $10,000.

CDD 8 supervisors will meet in a closed executive session on Sept. 4 to discuss the lawsuit. District Counsel Mark Brionez said meeting behind closed doors will give the supervisors an opportunity to decide on a “strategy” going forward.

The Andersons remain optimistic.

“We are very confident the court will rule that The Villages has overstepped their legal authority in writing the extreme deed restriction, and enforcing it by the anonymous-complaint process,” Wayne Anderson said.

“We can only hope The Villages will assent to a reasonable position and end their nonsense lawsuit,” he added.

The rules in CDD 8 prohibit lawn ornaments. The little white cross is considered a law ornament.

In the lawsuit, CDD 8 is seeking reimbursement for legal fees incurred in the case.