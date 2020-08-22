Saturday, August 22, 2020
84.9 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

The Villages’ lawsuit over little white cross will be subject of closed-door meeting

Meta Minton

The Villages’ lawsuit over a little white cross will be the subject next month of a closed-door meeting.

Community Development District 8 is suing Wayne and Bonnie Anderson of the Village of Tamarind Grove over their refusal to remove their little white cross which remains on display in their yard.

Last year, the Wisconsinites were found in violation of deed compliance for the little white cross at their home on Ansley Path.

This little white cross is on display at the home of Wayne and Bonnie Anderson in the Village of Tamarind Grove.

“The only ‘defense’ offered by the Andersons for their non-compliance was that they did not agree with the District’s anonymous complaint-driven process and demanded to know ‘who turned them in’ for their continuing violation,” the lawsuit alleged.

You can read the entire lawsuit at this link: CDD 8 suit against Wayne and Bonnie Anderson

The Andersons have been fined $25 per day for their defiance and the unpaid fines total nearly $10,000.

CDD 8 supervisors will meet in a closed executive session on Sept. 4 to discuss the lawsuit. District Counsel Mark Brionez said meeting behind closed doors will give the supervisors an opportunity to decide on a “strategy” going forward.

The Andersons remain optimistic.

“We are very confident the court will rule that The Villages has overstepped their legal authority in writing the extreme deed restriction, and enforcing it by the anonymous-complaint process,” Wayne Anderson said.

We can only hope The Villages will assent to a reasonable position and end their nonsense lawsuit,” he added.

The rules in CDD 8 prohibit lawn ornaments. The little white cross is considered a law ornament.

In the lawsuit, CDD 8 is seeking reimbursement for legal fees incurred in the case.

Related Articles

News

Beloved Katie Belle’s will be converted to apartments in Spanish Springs

Lofts at Brownwood-style apartments are coming to the former home of Katie Belle's at Spanish Springs.
Read more
News

Placement of Waterlily Bridge will have impact on Turnpike traffic

The Waterlily Bridge that will traverse the Florida Turnpike near the Waterlily Recreation Center is scheduled to be put in place Wednesday and Thursday.
Read more
Health

15 more local COVID-19 deaths as virus slams Wildwood long-term care center

COVID-19 has claimed 15 more tri-county residents – including a 100-year-old Lake County woman – as the virus continues to run amok in a local long-term care facility.
Read more
Crime

Harbor Hills man facing charge he had sex with underage girl

A Harbor Hills man is facing a charge he had sex with an underage girl at his home in the upscale community in Lady Lake.
Read more
Crime

Coleman man arrested after woman calls 911 claiming she was attacked

A Coleman man was arrested after a woman called 911 claiming she was attacked.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield woman once accused in naked biting attack jailed after love triangle spat

A Summerfield woman who once was accused of biting two men while she was drunk and naked was jailed Thursday night after a nasty love triangle squabble with her man friend.
Read more
Crime

Ohio man arrested after alleged attack on woman at Bushnell motel

An Ohio man was arrested after an alleged attack on a woman at a motel in Bushnell.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

The Villages’ lawsuit over little white cross will be subject of closed-door meeting

The Villages’ lawsuit over a little white cross will be the subject next month of a closed-door meeting.
Read more
News

Placement of Waterlily Bridge will have impact on Turnpike traffic

The Waterlily Bridge that will traverse the Florida Turnpike near the Waterlily Recreation Center is scheduled to be put in place Wednesday and Thursday.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Tesla Supercharging Stations Under Construction In Lady Lake

Eight Tesla supercharging stations under construction are nearly finished at the Wawa in Lady Lake. Thanks to Robert Osorio for sharing! Share your local photos...
Read more
Photos

Canada Goose, Egyptian Goose And Female Mallard By Retention Pond

This Canada goose, Egyptian goose and female mallard duck were all getting along at a retention pond. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your...
Read more
Photos

Orange Sunrise Over The Village Of Collier

Check out this orange sunrise over the Village of Collier. Thanks to Cindy Farkus for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Neighbor’s complaints ruining that friendly feeling

A Villager who was targeted for a deed compliance violation contends a neighbor’s complaints are ruining that friendly feeling in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Total Wine & More closer to popping cork on new superstore

Total Wine & More is growing closer to popping a cork on its new superstore at Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Harbor Hills man facing charge he had sex with underage girl

A Harbor Hills man is facing a charge he had sex with an underage girl at his home in the upscale community in Lady Lake.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Sumter County voters sent The Villages Developer a very clear message

We’d like to congratulate Sumter County voters who showed The Villages Developer last Tuesday night that no matter how much money he tosses into an election, they still have the ultimate power.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Beloved Katie Belle’s will be converted to apartments in Spanish Springs

Lofts at Brownwood-style apartments are coming to the former home of Katie Belle's at Spanish Springs.
Read more
News

The Villages’ lawsuit over little white cross will be subject of closed-door meeting

The Villages’ lawsuit over a little white cross will be the subject next month of a closed-door meeting.
Read more
News

Placement of Waterlily Bridge will have impact on Turnpike traffic

The Waterlily Bridge that will traverse the Florida Turnpike near the Waterlily Recreation Center is scheduled to be put in place Wednesday and Thursday.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Neighbor’s complaints ruining that friendly feeling

A Villager who was targeted for a deed compliance violation contends a neighbor’s complaints are ruining that friendly feeling in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Recreation center court social distancing

A tennis player from the Village of Bonnybrook obediently brought a chair to the tennis courts to comply with a CDC guideline on social distancing. Now the policy has changed and he and his fellow tennis players have been told, “No chairs.” Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Your insurance company can make the difference

A Village of Lynnhaven resident, in a Letter to the Editor, describes his roof replacement and his insurance company’s reaction.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Harbor Hills man facing charge he had sex with underage girl

A Harbor Hills man is facing a charge he had sex with an underage girl at his home in the upscale community in Lady Lake.
Read more
Crime

Coleman man arrested after woman calls 911 claiming she was attacked

A Coleman man was arrested after a woman called 911 claiming she was attacked.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield woman once accused in naked biting attack jailed after love triangle spat

A Summerfield woman who once was accused of biting two men while she was drunk and naked was jailed Thursday night after a nasty love triangle squabble with her man friend.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,124FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,599FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
thunderstorm
84.9 ° F
86 °
84 °
83 %
1.6mph
75 %
Sun
93 °
Mon
93 °
Tue
95 °
Wed
95 °
Thu
85 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment