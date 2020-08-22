Saturday, August 22, 2020
Home Letters to the Editor

Your insurance company can make the difference

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

In response to a Letter to the Editor about a fellow who had his roof replaced and his insurance went up, maybe he has the wrong insurance company.
I had a roof replaced last year because of storm damage and when I got my new insurance renewal my insurance actually went down $360. When I called the insurance company (AAA) and asked about the decrease, they told me it was because of the new roof I had installed, which was a 30-year roof, and that was the reason for the decrease. I guess it is time for this person to start looking for a new insurance company.

Mark Merola
Village of Lynnhaven

 

