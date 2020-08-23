7 more Marion County residents die of COVID-19 as Florida tops 600,000 cases

Seven more Marion County residents have lost their battle with the COVID-19 virus as Florida soared past 600,000 cases Sunday.

The latest local victims were identified Sunday by the Florida Department of Health as:

77-year-old woman who tested positive July 17, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with someone else suffering from the virus;

86-year-old man who tested positive Aug. 7, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient;

89-year-old woman who tested positive Aug. 9, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient;

82-year-old man who tested positive Aug. 10, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient;

96-year-old man who tested positive Aug. 12, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient;

74-year-old man who tested positive Aug. 19, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient; and

92-year-old woman who tested positive Aug. 20, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient.

Twenty-four new COVID patients were reported Sunday in The Villages and surrounding communities, where a total of 2,542 cases have been identified. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up six for a total of 507;

Leesburg up eight for a total of 926;

Wildwood up five for a total of 326;

Lady Lake up three for a total of 230;

Oxford up one for a total of 105;

Fruitland Park up one for a total of 125;

Belleview 291; and

Lady Lake portion of Sumter County 32.

Below is a breakdown of local COVID-19 activity:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 15,770 – increase of 136

Men: 6,826

Women: 8,680

Non-residents 59

People listed as unknown: 205

Deaths: 280

Hospitalizations: 1,243

SUMTER COUNTY

Cases: 1,717 – increase of 13

Age range of victims: 1 to 99 years of age

Median age: 58

Men: 856

Women: 845

Non-residents 9

People listed as unknown: 7

Deaths: 46

Hospitalizations: 200

Area/cities with most cases: The Villages (478), Wildwood (326), Bushnell (262), Coleman (219) and Oxford (105).

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 6,046 – increase of 42

Age range of victims: Under 1 to 103 years of age

Median age: 42

Men: 2,798

Women: 3,085

Non-residents 35

People listed as unknown: 128

Deaths: 93

Hospitalizations: 357

Cities with most cases: Clermont (1,554), Leesburg (926), Tavares (673), Eustis (507) and Mount Dora (442).

MARION COUNTY

Cases: 8,007 – increase of 81

Age range of victims: Under 1 to 104 years of age

Median age: 41

Men: 3,172

Women: 4,750

Non-residents 15

People listed as unknown: 70

Deaths: 141

Hospitalizations: 686

Cities with most cases: Ocala (6,320), Summerfield (315), Belleview (291), Dunnellon (256) and Citra (155).

All told, Florida is reporting 600,571 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 2,974 from Saturday to Sunday. Of those, 594,287 are residents. There have been 10,462 deaths and 36,468 people have been hospitalized across the Sunshine State. Those numbers show 51 more deaths since Saturday and an additional 139 people requiring hospital care.