Bravo for supervisors’ vote on anonymous complaints

To the Editor:

Although I’m a District 3 resident, I want to commend District 5 Supervisors Kadow, Ferlisi and Martin for voting to end the anonymous reporting of declaration violations in their District.

As far as Supervisors Knoll and Wildzunas’ philosophies, respectively, of “relationships will go south” and “inappropriate,” I just don’t see it (even though Supervisor Wildzunas did not elaborate on what was considered inappropriate).

From my perspective, if there is a blatant violation, Community Watch has the capability of reporting, investigating and following up through Community Standards policies.

With regard to a neighbor or someone in close proximity to a Villager’s residence causing undue disturbance, unsightly displays, not keeping property up to a given standard or causing harm and/or duress to a neighbor through their actions, it would seem practical a Villager make a complaint and identify themselves. Alternatively, neighbors do talk, should not be timid in approaching each other, if there is a significant issue, and be adult about such matters.

Without communicating, there’s a good possibility the neighbor does not even recognize there is an issue. Most of us do not intentionally go out of our way to upset our neighbors, although it does happen. If you are immature enough to sneak behind your neighbor’s back, rather than reasonably address an issue in person, there’s no friendship or relationship to go south.

I hope after the 28 days of publicizing the actual wording intended to change the anonymous reporting aspect of violations in District 5 there will have been sufficient input to all supervisors to justify a unanimous vote to implement that change come October. That being said, I also hope, if it is within its authority, District 3 will follow suit.

Mary King

Village of Summerhill