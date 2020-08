A portion of the multi-modal path at the Laurel Manor Drive intersection is scheduled to have repair work Monday, Aug. 24 through Friday, Aug. 28 weather permitting.

The work will be taking place near Laurel Manor Drive’s intersection with County Road 466, near the Laurel Manor Recreation Center.

Those traveling in the area are asked to use caution and pay attention to all directional signage. If you have any questions, contact District Property Management at 753-4022.