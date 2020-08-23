Make sure to include COVID-19 precautions in hurricane season prep

With a prediction for several named storms this hurricane season, area residents are being advised to take precautions when preparing amid the COVID-19 crisis.
Tips from the Department of Health in Marion County include:
- Give yourself more time than usual to prepare your emergency food, water and medical supplies. State officials recommend having a minimum of seven days’ worth of food and water supplies and a two-week supply of needed medical items on hand.
- Home delivery is the safest choice for buying disaster supplies; however, that may not be an option for everyone. If in-person shopping is your only choice, take steps to protect your and others’ health when running essential errands.
- Protect yourself and others when filling prescriptions by limiting in-person visits to the pharmacy.
- Pay attention to local guidance about updated plans for evacuations and shelters, including special needs shelters and shelters for your pets.
- When you check on neighbors and friends, be sure to follow social distancing recommendations (staying at least 6 feet from others and wearing a mask) and other Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations to protect yourself and others.
- If you may need to evacuate, prepare a “go kit” with personal items you cannot do without during an emergency. Include items that can help protect you and others from COVID-19, such as hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol, bar or liquid soap, disinfectant wipes (if available) and two cloth face coverings for each person.
- Find out if your local public shelter is open in case you need to evacuate your home and go there. Your normal shelter location may be different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Make a plan and prepare a disaster kit for your pets. Find out if your disaster shelter will accept pets. Be sure to also make disaster plans for livestock you may have.
- If you have special medical needs or will be going to a special needs shelter, make sure that you bring any additional needed medical or other supplies for your specific condition.
- When at shelters, protect yourself and others by practicing social distancing. Stay at least 6 feet from other people outside of your household and wear a mask.
- Follow CDC COVID-19 preventive actions – wash your hands often and cover coughs and sneezes. Avoid sharing food and drink with anyone if possible.
- Avoid touching high-touch surfaces, such as handrails, as much as possible.
- Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizers with at least 60 percent alcohol immediately after you touch these surfaces.
- Keep your living area in the shelter clean and disinfect frequently touched items, such as toys, cellphones and other electronics.
- If you feel sick when you arrive at the shelter or start to feel sick while sheltering, tell staff immediately.
- After the storm passes, you should continue to follow preventive actions to protect yourself and others from COVID-19 like washing your hands and wearing a cloth face covering during cleanup or when returning home.
- Take steps to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning if you use a generator.
- If you are injured or ill, contact your medical provider for treatment recommendations. Keep wounds clean to prevent infection. Remember, accessing medical care may be more difficult than usual during the pandemic.