Make sure you have the right insurance company when it comes to your roof

To the Editor:

The Letter to the Editor by John Hunter shows he must be insured by The Villages Insurance. The only company I know of who will not pay their insures for a storm-damaged roof. I hope he doesn’t get caught in a hurricane.

My roof was inspected according to my insurance policy. Roofs are to last 50 years and many don’t survive in Florida due to the wind and rain. My roof was was replaced by a well-known insurance company. It’s too large for me to know the CEO.

It was replaced in August 2019. I just received my new policy, sorry to say, because of my new roof my policy went down $30 a year, about 2 percent. If a storm comes, remember to pray if you have the wrong insurance company or have the CEO hold an umbrella over it.

John Murphy

Village of Tierra Del Sol