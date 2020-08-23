Marilyn L. Belanger, 74, Lady Lake, Florida passed away on August 20, 2020 at Cypress Care Center in Wildwood, Florida.

Marilyn was born on August 8, 1946 in Warwick, Rhode Island to her parents Raymond Chaufty and Pauline (Gormley) Chaufty. She and her loving husband Robert moved to Lady Lake from West Warwick, Rhode Island three years ago. Marilyn was a former Bookkeeper for a Printing Business in Rhode Island. She was of the Catholic Faith and attended St. Timothy Catholic Church in Lady Lake, Florida.

She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years: Robert Belanger of Lady Lake, FL; a son: Jay Belanger and his wife Whitney Donovan of Mt. Dora, FL; a daughter: Joy Proft and her husband Matthew of Pawlet, VT; a sister: Paula Groves of South Kingston, R.I.; a granddaughter: Evelyn and several loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Russell Chaufty.