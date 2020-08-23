Obama and Kamala Harris ‘not black’

To the Editor:

I am responding to the writer of a Letter to the Editor who said that Barack Obama and Kamala Harris are not black. The writer does not know that in America if you look other than white, you are black. I had to “pick a side” when I moved to the USA from Germany. But because I “did not look white” I had to be black. I felt confused by this at 12 years old. I feel better now, at retirement age, because on all kinds of forms I can pick “other,” which I am. Outward appearances do not make you what others think you are. All people matter!

Claudia Smith

Village of Silver Lake