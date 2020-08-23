Sunday, August 23, 2020
92 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Letters to the Editor

Obama and Kamala Harris ‘not black’

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I am responding to the writer of a Letter to the Editor who said that Barack Obama and Kamala Harris are not black. The writer does not know that in America if you look other than white, you are black. I had to “pick a side” when I moved to the USA from Germany. But because I “did not look white” I had to be black. I felt confused by this at 12 years old. I feel better now, at retirement age, because on all kinds of forms I can pick “other,” which I am. Outward appearances do not make you what others think you are. All people matter!

Claudia Smith
Village of Silver Lake

 

Related Articles

Letters to the Editor

Make sure you have the right insurance company when it comes to your roof

A Village of Tierra Del Sol resident advises that you make sure you have the right insurance company when it comes to your roof. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Neighbor’s complaints ruining friendly feeling in The Villages

A Villager who was targeted for a deed compliance violation contends a neighbor’s complaints are ruining the friendly feeling in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Recreation center court social distancing

A tennis player from the Village of Bonnybrook obediently brought a chair to the tennis courts to comply with a CDC guideline on social distancing. Now the policy has changed and he and his fellow tennis players have been told, “No chairs.” Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Your insurance company can make the difference

A Village of Lynnhaven resident, in a Letter to the Editor, describes his roof replacement and his insurance company’s reaction.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

They’re not really black

A Village of Hillsborough resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that President Obama and Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris aren’t really “black.”
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Blaming the handicapped for poor condition of the golf courses

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Palo Alto resident expresses concern about a change at golf courses that will make it difficult for the handicapped.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Villager who worked as adjuster questions insurance paying for new roofs

A Villager who worked as an insurance adjuster is questioning whether insurance companies should be paying for roof replacements here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

The Villages’ lawsuit over little white cross will be subject of closed-door meeting

The Villages’ lawsuit over a little white cross will be the subject next month of a closed-door meeting.
Read more
News

Placement of Waterlily Bridge will have impact on Turnpike traffic

The Waterlily Bridge that will traverse the Florida Turnpike near the Waterlily Recreation Center is scheduled to be put in place Wednesday and Thursday.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Tesla Supercharging Stations Under Construction In Lady Lake

Eight Tesla supercharging stations under construction are nearly finished at the Wawa in Lady Lake. Thanks to Robert Osorio for sharing! Share your local photos...
Read more
Photos

Canada Goose, Egyptian Goose And Female Mallard By Retention Pond

This Canada goose, Egyptian goose and female mallard duck were all getting along at a retention pond. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your...
Read more
Photos

Orange Sunrise Over The Village Of Collier

Check out this orange sunrise over the Village of Collier. Thanks to Cindy Farkus for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Obama and Kamala Harris ‘not black’

A Village of Silver Lake resident responds to a previous Letter to the Editor in which the author claimed that President Barack Obama and Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris are “not black.”
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Total Wine & More closer to popping cork on new superstore

Total Wine & More is growing closer to popping a cork on its new superstore at Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Harbor Hills man facing charge he had sex with underage girl

A Harbor Hills man is facing a charge he had sex with an underage girl at his home in the upscale community in Lady Lake.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

What we have learned so far from COVID-19 pandemic

After eight months, we've learned plenty about COVID-19. Dr. Gabe Mirkin breaks it down.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Beloved Katie Belle’s will be converted to apartments in Spanish Springs

Lofts at Brownwood-style apartments are coming to the former home of Katie Belle's at Spanish Springs.
Read more
News

The Villages’ lawsuit over little white cross will be subject of closed-door meeting

The Villages’ lawsuit over a little white cross will be the subject next month of a closed-door meeting.
Read more
News

Placement of Waterlily Bridge will have impact on Turnpike traffic

The Waterlily Bridge that will traverse the Florida Turnpike near the Waterlily Recreation Center is scheduled to be put in place Wednesday and Thursday.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Obama and Kamala Harris ‘not black’

A Village of Silver Lake resident responds to a previous Letter to the Editor in which the author claimed that President Barack Obama and Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris are “not black.”
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Make sure you have the right insurance company when it comes to your roof

A Village of Tierra Del Sol resident advises that you make sure you have the right insurance company when it comes to your roof. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Neighbor’s complaints ruining friendly feeling in The Villages

A Villager who was targeted for a deed compliance violation contends a neighbor’s complaints are ruining the friendly feeling in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Harbor Hills man facing charge he had sex with underage girl

A Harbor Hills man is facing a charge he had sex with an underage girl at his home in the upscale community in Lady Lake.
Read more
Crime

Coleman man arrested after woman calls 911 claiming she was attacked

A Coleman man was arrested after a woman called 911 claiming she was attacked.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield woman once accused in naked biting attack jailed after love triangle spat

A Summerfield woman who once was accused of biting two men while she was drunk and naked was jailed Thursday night after a nasty love triangle squabble with her man friend.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,124FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,604FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
few clouds
92 ° F
94 °
89.6 °
66 %
3.2mph
20 %
Sun
92 °
Mon
93 °
Tue
94 °
Wed
94 °
Thu
95 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment