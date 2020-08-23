Police track down suspect who passed checks with well-known names

Lady Lake police have tracked down a suspect who passed checks with well-known local names.

Terrance Jerome Martin, 38, of Jacksonville, was being held this weekend at the Marion County Jail following his arrest last week on a Lake County warrant charging him with fraud.

Martin in June had cashed checks at the Chevron station on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake that appeared to be drawn from a Wells Fargo account issued through an ADP payroll account for the UPS Store on Bella Cruz Drive in The Villages. Police contacted that UPS Store and learned it did not use ADP for payroll. There was also a check from Spruce Creek Restaurant Enterprises Inc. which operates a local McDonald’s restaurant. The checks were determined to be fraudulent.

Martin, who presented a driver’s license when he cashed the checks, was captured on video at the Chevron station and was accompanied by a woman with a hat emblazoned with the word, “Boss.”