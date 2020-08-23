Sunday, August 23, 2020
Police track down suspect who passed checks with well-known names

Meta Minton

Terrance Martin

Lady Lake police have tracked down a suspect who passed checks with well-known local names.

Terrance Jerome Martin, 38, of Jacksonville, was being held this weekend at the Marion County Jail following his arrest last week on a Lake County warrant charging him with fraud.

Martin in June had cashed checks at the Chevron station on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake that appeared to be drawn from a Wells Fargo account issued through an ADP payroll account for the UPS Store on Bella Cruz Drive in The Villages. Police contacted that UPS Store and learned it did not use ADP for payroll. There was also a check from Spruce Creek Restaurant Enterprises Inc. which operates a local McDonald’s restaurant. The checks were determined to be fraudulent.

Martin, who presented a driver’s license when he cashed the checks, was captured on video at the Chevron station and was accompanied by a woman with a hat emblazoned with the word, “Boss.”

News

Some Villagers believe ditching anonymous complaints could be death of trolls

Residents are reacting to a decision to ditch anonymous complaints when it comes to deed compliance in The Villages.
News

Rogue sales representatives step up court battle with The Villages

Rogue sales representatives who last year walked away from Properties of The Villages to form their own real estate venture have stepped up their court battle by hiring a new legal eagle.
News

7 more Marion County residents die of COVID-19 as Florida tops 600,000 cases

Seven more Marion County residents have lost their battle with the COVID-19 virus as Florida soared past 600,000 cases Sunday.
News

Make sure to include COVID-19 precautions in hurricane season prep

With a prediction for several named storms this hurricane season, area residents are being advised to take precautions when preparing amid the COVID-19 crisis.
News

Laurel Manor multi-modal path will be under detour this week

A portion of the multi-modal path at the Laurel Manor Drive intersection is scheduled to have repair work this week. We've got details.
Crime

Summerfield man charged with strangling woman

A 28-year-old Summerfield man is accused of knocking a woman to the ground and strangling her while he was picking up some of his personal property from her residence.
News

La Hacienda Recreation Center will be closed through Sept. 6

The La Hacienda Recreation Center will be closed for maintenance through Sunday, Sept. 6. Some services will be impacted.
Sunset Over Nancy Lopez Legacy Pro Shop

Check out this gorgeous sunset over the Nancy Lopex Legacy Pro Shop. Thanks to Diannah Riley for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Photos

Tesla Supercharging Stations Under Construction In Lady Lake

Eight Tesla supercharging stations under construction are nearly finished at the Wawa in Lady Lake. Thanks to Robert Osorio for sharing! Share your local photos...
Photos

Canada Goose, Egyptian Goose And Female Mallard By Retention Pond

This Canada goose, Egyptian goose and female mallard duck were all getting along at a retention pond. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your...
Bravo for supervisors’ vote on anonymous complaints

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident offers applause for the Community Development District 5 supervisors who voted to ditch anonymous complaints when it comes to deed compliance.
Read more
Total Wine & More closer to popping cork on new superstore

Total Wine & More is growing closer to popping a cork on its new superstore at Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
What we have learned so far from COVID-19 pandemic

After eight months, we've learned plenty about COVID-19. Dr. Gabe Mirkin breaks it down.
Read more
Bravo for supervisors’ vote on anonymous complaints

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident offers applause for the Community Development District 5 supervisors who voted to ditch anonymous complaints when it comes to deed compliance.
Letters to the Editor

Obama and Kamala Harris ‘not black’

A Village of Silver Lake resident responds to a previous Letter to the Editor in which the author claimed that President Barack Obama and Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris are “not black.”
Letters to the Editor

Make sure you have the right insurance company when it comes to your roof

A Village of Tierra Del Sol resident advises that you make sure you have the right insurance company when it comes to your roof. Read his Letter to the Editor.
