Summerfield man charged with strangling woman

A 28-year-old Summerfield man is accused of knocking a woman to the ground and strangling her while he was picking up some of his personal property from her residence.

Hector Luis Esteves, of 3498 SE 142nd Lane, was charged with domestic battery by strangulation. The victim told a Marion County sheriff’s deputy she left the items for Esteves outside her residence, but he started yelling and kicking the door when he arrived, according to the sheriff’s office report.

The victim said she opened the door and she and Esteves argued until he grabbed her by the shoulders and neck and threw her to the ground. She said Esteves applied pressure to her neck and covered her mouth while continuing to yell at her, the report said.

The victim said Esteves then released her, collected his property and left the location in a blue Honda prior to the deputy’s arrival. Esteves was located and arrested on Thursday, according to the report.

Esteves was taken to the Marion County Jail, where he was released Friday on his own recognizance. He is due to appear in Marion County Court on Sept. 22.