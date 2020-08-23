William J. (Bill) O’Neill passed away August 21, 2020. He was born August 7, 1930 in Philadelphia, PA. In his very early days, he was a grocery deliverer and a milk man. For more than 50 years, he was an insurance agent for Metropolitan Life Insurance.

When Bill retired, he moved to Summerfield, FL where he enjoyed golfing, billiards, cards and traveling around Florida.

He was a man who cherished his wife Harriet Bradshaw O’Neill and dearly loved his five children – William, Teresa, Steve, Maureen and Joseph. He is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

He possessed a great sense of humor and entertained everyone who visited him or talked to him on the phone with his stories that would become more “grand” with each telling. His stories and memories of him will live long in the hearts of his family and friends.