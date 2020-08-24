Monday, August 24, 2020
2 more COVID-19 deaths in Marion County but number of new cases slowing

Larry D. Croom

COVID-19 has claimed two more Marion County residents but for the first time in weeks, the spread of the virus in the tri-county area appears to have slowed.

The latest victims were described Monday by the Florida Department of Health as:

  • 77-year-old man who tested positive July 24, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another person suffering from the virus; and
  • 90-year-old man who tested positive Aug. 19, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient.

Just 22 two new COVID patients were reported Monday in and around The Villages, where a total of 2,878 cases have been identified. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up two for a total of 509;

  • Leesburg up 13 for a total of 939;
  • Fruitland Park up two for a total of 127;
  • Summerfield up two for a total of 317;
  • Belleview up two for a total of 293;
  • Lady Lake up one for a total of 231;
  • Wildwood 325;
  • Oxford 105; and
  • Lady Lake portion of Sumter County 32.

Below is a breakdown of COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 15,853 – increase of 83
  • Deaths: 282
  • Hospitalizations: 1,249

SUMTER COUNTY

  • Cases: 1,718 – increase of one
  • Age range of victims: 1 to 99 years of age
  • Median age: 58
  • Deaths: 46
  • Hospitalizations: 203
  • Area/cities with most cases: The Villages (480), Wildwood (325), Bushnell (262), Coleman (219) and Oxford (105).

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 6,089 – increase of 43
  • Age range of victims: Under 1 to 103 years of age
  • Median age: 42
  • Deaths: 93
  • Hospitalizations: 358
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (1,564), Leesburg (939), Tavares (675), Eustis (510) and Mount Dora (442).

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 8,046 – increase of 39
  • Age range of victims: Under 1 to 106 years of age
  • Median age: 41
  • Deaths: 143
  • Hospitalizations: 688
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (6,348), Summerfield (317), Belleview (293), Dunnellon (257) and Citra (156).

All told, Florida is reporting 602,829 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 2,258 from Sunday to Monday. Of those, 596,511 are residents. There have been 10,534 deaths and 36,596 people have been hospitalized across the Sunshine State. Those numbers show 72 more deaths since Sunday and an additional 128 people requiring hospital care.

