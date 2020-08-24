Monday, August 24, 2020
89.9 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Adult daughter of Villages’ couple arrested on suspicion of selling drugs 

Meta Minton

Tara Malara

The adult daughter of a Villages’ couple was arrested on suspicion of selling drugs.

Tara Malara, 46, who lives with her parents at 3089 Glenwood Place in the Village of Glenbrook, was driving a silver Toyota at about 9 p.m. Sunday when she was pulled over on County Road 466 at County Road 207, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs.

A search of Malara’s pink purse turned up a hypodermic syringe which contained heroin. A black magnetic lock box was found to contain 12 baggies which contained heroin, $110 in cash, a baggie which contained methamphetamine and a baggie which contained cocaine. In the vehicle’s center armrest compartment, a digital scale was found.

She was arrested on multiple drug charges and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $38,000 bond.

In 2017, Malara was involved in an accident which claimed the life of Richard Bolender, who had been traveling in the Village of Glenbrook in a golf cart. She had been traveling in a car with her two-year-old daughter on Talley Ridge Drive when Bolendar’s golf cart pulled into the automobile lane to make room for a pedestrian.

At the time of the accident, Malara had been on probation following a 2016 arrest by Lady Lake police after she ran a stop sign. A search of her purse turned up three syringes and six pills prescribed to someone else. The police officer also discovered a New Jersey arrest warrant that had been issued for Malara on drug charges.

Related Articles

News

Officials formally admit new apartment dwellers into The Villages

Community Development District 9 has formally amended its boundaries to annex the new Lofts at Brownwood.
Read more
Health

2 more COVID-19 deaths in Marion County but number of new cases slowing

COVID-19 has claimed two more Marion County residents but for the first time in weeks, the spread of the virus in the tri-county area appears to have slowed.
Read more
Crime

Villager’s live-in son and his girlfriend arrested by sheriff’s deputies

A Villager’s live-in son and his girlfriend were arrested after a traffic stop not far from the Tierra Del Sol Recreation Center.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man jailed after going on rampage over perceived kissing issue

A Summerfield man was jailed after two victims – one an underage girl – claimed they were attacked over a non-existent kissing issue.
Read more
News

Paradise Family Pool will be shut for quarterly maintenance

The Paradise Recreation Center and Family Pool will be closed for quarterly maintenance. We've got the date.
Read more
News

Maintenance scheduled next month at La Hacienda Sports Pool

The La Hacienda Sports Pool and Outdoor Recreation Facilities will be closed for maintenance on Sunday, Sept. 6.
Read more
News

Laurel Manor Recreation Center and Sports Pool to be closed

The Laurel Manor Recreation Center and Sports Pool will be temporarily closed for total facility cleaning and maintenance on Sunday, Aug. 30.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Health

2 more COVID-19 deaths in Marion County but number of new cases slowing

COVID-19 has claimed two more Marion County residents but for the first time in weeks, the spread of the virus in the tri-county area appears to have slowed.
Read more
Crime

Villager’s live-in son and his girlfriend arrested by sheriff’s deputies

A Villager’s live-in son and his girlfriend were arrested after a traffic stop not far from the Tierra Del Sol Recreation Center.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Rainbow Over The Osceola Hills Neighborhood Pool

This rainbow was spotted over the Osceola Hills Neighborhood Pool. Thanks to Kristine Bosworth for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Sunset Over Nancy Lopez Legacy Pro Shop

Check out this gorgeous sunset over the Nancy Lopex Legacy Pro Shop. Thanks to Diannah Riley for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Tesla Supercharging Stations Under Construction In Lady Lake

Eight Tesla supercharging stations under construction are nearly finished at the Wawa in Lady Lake. Thanks to Robert Osorio for sharing! Share your local photos...
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Katie Belle’s is one more thing we’ve lost

A Village of Woodbury resident contends that Katie Belle’s is one more thing in a growing list of beloved Villages places and traditions that has been lost.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Total Wine & More closer to popping cork on new superstore

Total Wine & More is growing closer to popping a cork on its new superstore at Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager’s live-in son and his girlfriend arrested by sheriff’s deputies

A Villager’s live-in son and his girlfriend were arrested after a traffic stop not far from the Tierra Del Sol Recreation Center.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

We need to support our police

Villager John Shewchuk, writing in an Opinion piece, encourages his fellow residents to show their support for law enforcement.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Officials formally admit new apartment dwellers into The Villages

Community Development District 9 has formally amended its boundaries to annex the new Lofts at Brownwood.
Read more
Health

2 more COVID-19 deaths in Marion County but number of new cases slowing

COVID-19 has claimed two more Marion County residents but for the first time in weeks, the spread of the virus in the tri-county area appears to have slowed.
Read more
Crime

Villager’s live-in son and his girlfriend arrested by sheriff’s deputies

A Villager’s live-in son and his girlfriend were arrested after a traffic stop not far from the Tierra Del Sol Recreation Center.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Katie Belle’s is one more thing we’ve lost

A Village of Woodbury resident contends that Katie Belle’s is one more thing in a growing list of beloved Villages places and traditions that has been lost.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Response to ‘They aren’t black’

In response to the Letter to the Editor offering the opinion that President Obama and U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris “aren’t black,” a Village of Virginia Trace resident asks whether you’ve truly seen a “black” or “white” person.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Loft apartments to take the place of Katie Belle’s

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident asks, “What retiree wants to live on Bourbon Street?”
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager’s live-in son and his girlfriend arrested by sheriff’s deputies

A Villager’s live-in son and his girlfriend were arrested after a traffic stop not far from the Tierra Del Sol Recreation Center.
Read more
Crime

Adult daughter of Villages’ couple arrested on suspicion of selling drugs 

The adult daughter of a Villages’ couple was arrested on suspicion of selling drugs. 
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man jailed after going on rampage over perceived kissing issue

A Summerfield man was jailed after two victims – one an underage girl – claimed they were attacked over a non-existent kissing issue.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,131FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,607FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
light rain
89.9 ° F
92 °
87.8 °
74 %
1.6mph
1 %
Tue
94 °
Wed
95 °
Thu
93 °
Fri
91 °
Sat
82 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment