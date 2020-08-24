Adult daughter of Villages’ couple arrested on suspicion of selling drugs 

The adult daughter of a Villages’ couple was arrested on suspicion of selling drugs.

Tara Malara, 46, who lives with her parents at 3089 Glenwood Place in the Village of Glenbrook, was driving a silver Toyota at about 9 p.m. Sunday when she was pulled over on County Road 466 at County Road 207, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs.

A search of Malara’s pink purse turned up a hypodermic syringe which contained heroin. A black magnetic lock box was found to contain 12 baggies which contained heroin, $110 in cash, a baggie which contained methamphetamine and a baggie which contained cocaine. In the vehicle’s center armrest compartment, a digital scale was found.

She was arrested on multiple drug charges and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $38,000 bond.

In 2017, Malara was involved in an accident which claimed the life of Richard Bolender, who had been traveling in the Village of Glenbrook in a golf cart. She had been traveling in a car with her two-year-old daughter on Talley Ridge Drive when Bolendar’s golf cart pulled into the automobile lane to make room for a pedestrian.

At the time of the accident, Malara had been on probation following a 2016 arrest by Lady Lake police after she ran a stop sign. A search of her purse turned up three syringes and six pills prescribed to someone else. The police officer also discovered a New Jersey arrest warrant that had been issued for Malara on drug charges.