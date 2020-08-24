Mildred Anne Thompson-Rude, known as Micki, of Oxford, FL, and formerly South Charleston WV, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 30, 2020, at her home following a long battle with breast cancer.

The daughter of the late Mae Basham-Willard and George Carlos Basham, Micki was born on March 3, 1931, in East Bank, WV. She was a 1949 graduate of East Bank High School and shortly afterwards married her longtime friend and love, Harry Thompson in November, 1952 who preceded her in death. Later in life, at age 64, Micki found love again and married Donald (Don) Rude on October 25, 1996 and shortly afterwards they moved to the Villages in Florida.

Micki attended Davis & Elkins College and retired from the State of West Virginia. She was a member of Red Hat Society, Hacienda Hills Country Club, National Audubon Society and Trinity Springs Bible Studies. She was an extremely accomplished golfer and would often talk about getting that elusive hole in one. Micki enjoyed reading the Bible every day and had a wonderful smile that could light up the room.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; sister, Judith Ehrdhart ; brothers, George, Robert and William Basham.

Left to cherish Micki’s memory are her sister, Mary Virginia Basham of Fayetteville, WV; daughter, Robin Lynne Thompson-Casto (Loyd) of Dunbar, WV; sons, Jeffrey Kent Thompson of Summerville, FL and Michael Ray Thompson (Shilo) of Sierra Blanca, TX; grandson, Jason Michael Lamb (Jennifer) and great granddaughter, Jessica Marie Lamb of Lewisville, TX; and many nieces, nephews and cousins that loved her very much.

Micki’s family would like to send a special thank you to the Lake and Sumter County Vitas Hospice and Trinity Springs staff; as well as all of her devoted caregivers for their love and dedication.

There will be no visitation per her request. Micki wished to be cremated and her ashes will be placed with her husband, Donald, at the National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that donations be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. Arrangements are in the care of Neptune Society, The Villages, Florida.