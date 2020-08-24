Officials formally admit new apartment dwellers into The Villages

Community Development District 9 has formally amended its boundaries to annex the new Lofts at Brownwood.

The vote Monday by the CDD 9 Board of Supervisors was unanimous in approving the annexation of the roughly 11 acres where the new apartments are located.

The action by CDD 9 follows similar action by the Wildwood Commission and the Sumter County Commission. This formalizes approval by the CDD 9 board earlier this year.

The vast majority of the nearly 1,300 acres of CDD 9, prior to the approval of the 11 acres of the Lofts at Brownwood, are located south of County Road 466 and north of Hillsborough Trail. CDD 9 includes the villages of Sanibel, Fernandina, Gilchrist and Pinellas.

CDD 9 also includes the Haciendas of Mission Hills, located south of County Road 466 on the shores of Lake Sumter, and the Atwood Bungalows, located near Brownwood. Neither of those touch the main section of CDD 9. Likewise, the Lofts at Brownwood is not part of the main geographic section of CDD 9.

CDD 9 currently includes 5,409 home sites. There are 3,924 standard homes, 1,282 villas and 203 Premier home.

The Lofts at Brownwood, which has numerous units open to renters while others are still under construction, will offer a total 265 units of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. The residents will have full access to amenities in The Villages. The residents of the Lofts at Brownwood will pay amenity fees directly to the Developer.