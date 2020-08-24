Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Out-of-control parties in Wildwood a COVID-19 health risk

Marv Balousek

Out-of-control parties are back in Wildwood and city officials may target homeowners who sponsor them.

The latest party that began last Saturday night extending into Sunday and attracted up to 1,000 people and 300 cars, many from out of town, said Police Chief Randy Parmer.

He said the party moved from the Royal area to Leesburg and back to Royal, where a shooting occurred at about 2 a.m. The crowd then moved to the truck stops at Interstate 75 and State Road 44, then to Jackson Street, where it broke up about 5 a.m.

The parties are advertised on Facebook and attract many revelers from outside Wildwood.

At a meeting Monday night of the City Commission, two residents asked officials to do something about cars speeding through their west side neighborhood, including many related to the parties. Parmer said he will attack the speeding issue with extra patrols and one resident suggested video surveillance.

The chief said police have tried several tactics to break up the parties, including traffic enforcement and preventing parking in the Jackson Street area. He said the cars circle the block, then speed away when officers try to stop them. Drug use also is an issue.

Parmer said officers will not endanger residents or other drivers by getting involved in high-speed pursuit of the fleeing cars. As last weekend’s party, he said 10 to 12 Wildwood officers and Sumter County deputies were trying control the large crowd.

“We need to get a firm grip on this,” he said. “There’s got to be some consequences for these homeowners.”

Mayor Ed Wolf said the city allows block parties if the sponsors get permits, which allows the parties to be controlled with street barriers and law enforcement. He said it’s important to break up the unauthorized parties early.

“If you don’t address the situation when it starts, it’s out of control,” he said.

With COVID-19, Wolf said the parties also are a public health risk.

“I’m sure they’re not practicing social distancing and wearing masks,” he said.

