Response to ‘They aren’t black’

To the Editor:

James Makarewicz posted the opinion that President Obama and Senator Harris aren’t really black. Does black have shades? The only shades of the color black I am aware of is gray.

As a Caucasian I am not really white. I am not sure the color white has any shades. I believe I am cream-colored. I have not seen a really “black” person. The only white-like caucasians I have seen are dead. So, my point is that there are no living really black or white people.

Michael MacDonald

Village of Virginia Trace