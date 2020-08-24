Monday, August 24, 2020
Rita K. Zwick

Staff Report

Rita Zwick

Rita K. Zwick (nee Kohl) passed away August 11, 2020 at the age of 92.

She lived 22 years in The Villages, Florida, formerly of Buffalo, NY. Wife of the late Andrew Zwick, loving mother of Andrew (late Veronica) Zwick, Michael Zwick, Barbara (Dale) Stanley, Laura (Lawrence) Whipple. Proud grandmother of Ann Marie, Andrew, Kelly, Debra, Michael, Melissa, Shannon, Christopher, Barbara, Tina, Kathryn, Jessica, Anthony and step-grandchildren Christian, Lawrence and Elaine. She also had 19 great-grandchildren. Dearest sister of Mary Wilcox and the late Richard Kohl.

She taught Geometry and Trigonometry for 20 years at West Seneca East High School and was an avid golfer and bowler. She loved running football pools and lotto games for her many friends in the Villages.

Visitation will be held at the James W. Cannan Funeral Home Inc., 3155 Orchard Park Rd., Orchard Park, NY, on Friday, August 28th, from 9-11AM, followed by a private ceremony and burial at Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice Foundation of WNY.

