Monday, August 24, 2020
Villager’s live-in son and his girlfriend arrested by sheriff’s deputies

Meta Minton

A Villager’s live-in son and his girlfriend were arrested after a traffic stop not far from the Tierra Del Sol Recreation Center.

Michael Brian Kelly, 36, who lives with his mother at 1625 Navidad St. in the Village of Alhambra, had been driving his mother’s red Nissan SUV at 4:07 p.m. Sunday when he failed to come to a complete stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Madero Drive and Palo Alto Avenue, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A traffic stop was initiated at the intersection of Palo Alto Avenue and Del Norte Drive.

A deputy asked Kelly if he knew why he had been pulled over. Kelly volunteered that he thought the traffic stop was because his girlfriend, who was a passenger in the SUV, was wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Kelly said he did not have a driver’s license with him and a check revealed it had multiple suspensions for failure to pay child support.

Michael Kelly and Jamie Pettit

Jamie Shiloh Pettit

Michael Kelly

Another computer query revealed the passenger, identified as 41-year-old Jamie Pettit who resides with Kelly and his mother in the Village of Alhambra, was wanted on a warrant charging her with violating her probation on a charge of grand theft. She was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Pettit was living in the Village of Santo Domingo when she was arrested in 2016 for taking a woman’s cell phone without permission.

Kelly was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the jail on $500 bond. Kelly had been arrested last year after driving away from a reported altercation at his mother’s house.

