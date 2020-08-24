Monday, August 24, 2020
We need to support our police

John Shewchuk

In case anyone missed it, Hug a Cop Day was way back on March 1. 

However, it’s not too late to show your support. They deserve our support — especially now.  Just like soldiers protect our freedoms, police protect our liberties.  We need both to survive as a nation and as a family.

Although I’ve never been in law enforcement, there are several in my family and friends. From what I’ve heard and seen, policing is harder than parenting.  This was clearly made apparent by Paul Harvey’s commentary called the “Policeman.” There are many videos on the Internet where the audio contains Paul Harvey’s original voice narration.

Due to the current social distancing guidelines, personal hugging, at least with strangers, is not recommended. The recent “Blue Lives Matter” golf-cart parade was a great display of support, but that was just one day.  In order to enjoy our liberties everyday, the resources which protect our liberties must have constant support. 

When’s the last time you sent your local police station a Thank You card?  How about a tasty thanks such as a symbolic package of Life-Savers.  Or why not go for the gold and ticket a cop with a lucky lottery ticket?

As a parent, I encourage my kids and grandkids to show their support in their own way.  Fire and first responders also deserve the same support.  If you have the time — it’s time well spent. 

Villager John Shewchuk is a frequent contributor to Villages-News.com

