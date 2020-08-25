8 more local residents die of COVID-19 but cases continue to slow in local area

Eight more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 but the number of new cases in the tri-county area continues to slow.

Five of the latest victims were from Marion County and the other three lived in Lake County. They were described Tuesday by the Florida Department of Health as:

76-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive July 13, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with someone else suffering from the virus;

68-year-old Marion County man who tested positive July 28, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient;

64-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Aug. 2, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient;

86-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Aug. 8, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient;

84-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive July 24, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient;

71-year-old Lake County man who tested positive July 22;

83-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive July 23; and

91-year-old Lake County man who tested positive Aug. 12 and hadn’t traveled recently.

Nineteen new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday in and around The Villages for a total of 2,897. Those include:

The Villages up two for a total of 511;

Leesburg up five for a total of 944;

Lady Lake up three for a total of 234;

Belleview up three for a total of 296;

Fruitland Park up two for a total of 129;

Summerfield up two for a total of 319;

Wildwood up one for a total of 326;

Oxford up one for a total of 106; and

Lady Lake portion of the county total of 32.

The tri-county area is now reporting 15,938 cases – an increase of just 85 from Monday to Tuesday – among 6,904 men, 8,773 women, 63 non-residents and 198 people listed as unknown. There have been 290 deaths and 1,270 people treated in area hospitals.

Below is a breakdown of COVID-19 activity in the local area:

SUMTER COUNTY

Cases: 1,724 – increase of 6

Age range of victims: 1 to 99 years of age

Median age: 58

Men: 858

Women: 850

Non-residents: 9

People listed as unknown: 7

Deaths: 46

Hospitalizations: 204

Area/cities with most cases: The Villages (480), Wildwood (326), Bushnell (262), Coleman (219) and Oxford (105).

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 6,122 – increase of 33

Age range of victims: Under 1 to 103 years of age

Median age: 42

Men: 2,834

Women: 3,124

Non-residents 39

People listed as unknown: 125

Deaths: 96

Hospitalizations: 365

Cities with most cases: Clermont (1,564), Leesburg (939), Tavares (675), Eustis (510) and Mount Dora (442).

MARION COUNTY

Cases: 8,092 – increase of 46

Age range of victims: Under 1 to 106 years of age

Median age: 42

Men: 3,212

Women: 4,799

Non-residents: 15

People listed as unknown: 66

Deaths: 148

Hospitalizations: 701

Cities with most cases: Ocala (6,348), Summerfield (317), Belleview (293), Dunnellon (257) and Citra (156).

All told, Florida is reporting 605,502 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 2,673 from Monday to Tuesday. Of those, 599,176 are residents. There have been 10,717 deaths and 37,038 people have been hospitalized across the Sunshine State. Those numbers show 183 more deaths since Monday and an additional 442 people requiring hospital care.