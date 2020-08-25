Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Home Crime

Altercation with manager at Gator’s Dockside in The Villages leads to arrest

Meta Minton

A physical altercation with a manager at a Gator’s Dockside restaurant in The Villages led to a man’s arrest.

Barry Sheffield, 59, of Leesburg, at about 8:45 p.m. Monday was involved in the altercation with the manager of the restaurant at Brownwood, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy who was seated at the restaurant intervened and ordered Sheffield to stop. The Gary, Ind. native did not obey the deputy’s commands. Sheffield resisted when the deputy attempted to handcuff him.

Sheffield was arrested on a charge of resisting arrest. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

Lady Lake bowler wins prestigious Senior Shoot Out title at Fiesta Bowl

Lady Lake bowler Rick Pittman found a special way to spend his birthday Saturday – being crowned as the new Senior Shoot Out champion at Fiesta Bowl in The Villages.
Read more
News

Officials formally admit new apartment dwellers into The Villages

Community Development District 9 has formally amended its boundaries to annex the new Lofts at Brownwood.
Read more
Health

2 more COVID-19 deaths in Marion County but number of new cases slowing

COVID-19 has claimed two more Marion County residents but for the first time in weeks, the spread of the virus in the tri-county area appears to have slowed.
Read more
