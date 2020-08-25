Altercation with manager at Gator’s Dockside in The Villages leads to arrest

A physical altercation with a manager at a Gator’s Dockside restaurant in The Villages led to a man’s arrest.

Barry Sheffield, 59, of Leesburg, at about 8:45 p.m. Monday was involved in the altercation with the manager of the restaurant at Brownwood, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy who was seated at the restaurant intervened and ordered Sheffield to stop. The Gary, Ind. native did not obey the deputy’s commands. Sheffield resisted when the deputy attempted to handcuff him.

Sheffield was arrested on a charge of resisting arrest. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.