Community Watch should be checking for deed compliance violations

To the Editor:

When I first moved here in 2003 any reporting that was done was done by Community Watch which seemed the most fair way to do it as there was always a situation that needed attention. As to the gentleman who bought house with incorrect landscape, it should be left alone.

If it wasn’t picked up in the first seven years, it is not his fault. Who were the realtors involved with the sale of the home and why wasn’t it found when the lot measurements were drafted and what about the home inspection? There are just too many people that missed this and just look at it as a village screwup and go on. Again if there is any reporting to do let Community Watch be responsible!

Marlene Hershfield

Greenwood Villas