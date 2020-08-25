Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Community Watch should be checking for deed compliance violations

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

When I first moved here in 2003 any reporting that was done was done by Community Watch which seemed the most fair way to do it as there was always a situation that needed attention. As to the gentleman who bought house with incorrect landscape, it should be left alone.
If it wasn’t picked up in the first seven years, it is not his fault. Who were the realtors involved with the sale of the home and why wasn’t it found when the lot measurements were drafted and what about the home inspection? There are just too many people that missed this and just look at it as a village screwup and go on. Again if there is any reporting to do let Community Watch be responsible!

Marlene Hershfield
Greenwood Villas

 

Health

2 more COVID-19 deaths in Marion County but number of new cases slowing

COVID-19 has claimed two more Marion County residents but for the first time in weeks, the spread of the virus in the tri-county area appears to have slowed.
Read more
News

Out-of-control parties in Wildwood a COVID-19 health risk

Out-of-control parties are back in Wildwood and city officials may target homeowners who sponsor them. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has the story.
Read more
News

Officials formally admit new apartment dwellers into The Villages

Community Development District 9 has formally amended its boundaries to annex the new Lofts at Brownwood.
Read more
Health

2 more COVID-19 deaths in Marion County but number of new cases slowing

COVID-19 has claimed two more Marion County residents but for the first time in weeks, the spread of the virus in the tri-county area appears to have slowed.
Read more
News

Out-of-control parties in Wildwood a COVID-19 health risk

Out-of-control parties are back in Wildwood and city officials may target homeowners who sponsor them. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has the story.
Read more
Crime

Crime

Villager’s live-in son and his girlfriend arrested by sheriff’s deputies

A Villager’s live-in son and his girlfriend were arrested after a traffic stop not far from the Tierra Del Sol Recreation Center.
Read more
Crime

Adult daughter of Villages’ couple arrested on suspicion of selling drugs 

The adult daughter of a Villages’ couple was arrested on suspicion of selling drugs. 
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man jailed after going on rampage over perceived kissing issue

A Summerfield man was jailed after two victims – one an underage girl – claimed they were attacked over a non-existent kissing issue.
Read more
