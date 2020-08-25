Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Obituaries

Donald Earl Berry

Staff Report

Donald Berry

It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of our wonderful husband, father and grandfather, Donald Earl Berry of The Villages Florida at the age of 81. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Geraldine Berry as well as his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years Geri; children Nancy Jones and husband Ken, Annapolis, MD; and Todd Berry, Florida; two grandchildren, Megan Jones, Annapolis, MD; and Morgan Berry, Towson, MD; sisters, Marcia Anderson and husband Alex, California; Karen Corwin and husband Jim, Pennsylvania; and Linda Jackson, Michigan.

Don was born and raised in Dayton, Ohio with his three sisters and one brother: Marcia, Karen, Linda and Earl, “Bud” (deceased). Don and Geri met in Ohio in 1959 and were married in May, 1960. Don served in the United States Army from 1957 and was honorably discharged October 1963. He graduated from Miami University of Ohio with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business.

They later moved to Columbia, MD in 1972 to begin his 27 year career with Cintas. During his time with Cintas, his most gratifying accomplishment was the planning and building of the new operations plant in Baltimore where he was a General Manager.

He was a passionate reader and enjoyed many sports: golf, horse racing, football, and baseball. He was a Maryland Terrapin, Baltimore Ravens and Orioles fan and loved talking sports and politics. He also enjoyed smooth jazz and attended many concerts in Orlando and Tampa. His favorite vacation spots were Key West and Siesta Key where he spent time with his family and grandchildren.

Don and Geri Retired to The Villages, FL in 1998. It was always his dream to live on a golf course and their house was on the 5th hole of Tierra Del Sol. Don was an avid golfer and retired with his dream job as a starter on a golf course.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital (memorial set up in his name, Donald Earl Berry) or St. Paul’s Church in Leesburg, FL on the website and choose option to donate to St. Paul Catholic School (funds will be used for tuition assistance for students at St. Paul’s Catholic Church) or you can send a check to 1330 Sunshine Avenue, Leesburg, FL 34748.

News

Officials formally admit new apartment dwellers into The Villages

Community Development District 9 has formally amended its boundaries to annex the new Lofts at Brownwood.
Read more
Health

News

