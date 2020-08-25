Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Lady Lake bowler wins prestigious Senior Shoot Out title at Fiesta Bowl

Larry D. Croom

Lady Lake bowler Rick Pittman found a special way to spend his birthday Saturday – being crowned as the new Senior Shoot Out champion at Fiesta Bowl in The Villages.

Lady Lake bowler Rick Pittman took home $1,000 and the championship trophy from the recent Senior Shoot Out Tournament at Fiesta Bowl.

Pittman struck out in the 10th frame to take the title away from two strong competitors with a score of 223. Jace Peterson, of Ocala, was the runner-up with a score of 213, taking home $650. He held the lead for nine frames until a wide shot in the 11th opened the door for Pittman.

Player of the Year Rory Peterson, of Jacksonville, had problems on the final round pair and finished third with a score of $190 and a $350 prize.

Pittman took home the winner’s share of $1,000, a champion’s shirt courtesy of Gotta Get Your Name On! Shirts & Embroidery, a championship trophy provided by Fiesta Bowl and a paid entry into the upcoming Tom Nemish Memorial Senior Shoot Out event. He also is automatically eligible for the 2020-21 season championship in August 2021.

The Player of the Year race tightened up with the points being doubled. Rory Peterson’s perfect game during the qualifying round became the difference as he outlasted Pittman by just 10 points, taking home $500, the Player of the Year trophy courtesy of Fiesta Bowl and a personalize tote provided by Generations Pro Shop for his second perfect game in two months.

The scoreboard says it all at Fiesta Bowl as Lady Lake’s Rick Pittman took home the Senior Shoot Out title this past Saturday.

Pittman placed second in the Player of the Year contest and took home $300 for his efforts. Roger Tramp, of Mount Dora, finished third and took home $200.

All told, 55 of the 64 qualified bowlers competed in the season championship. Nineteen of them were Super Seniors, of which only five made the natural cut of 630. That ended up being a tie, which meant that 29 bowlers advanced to the second round plus the added five Super Seniors.

The next event planned at Fiesta Bowl will be the Tom Nemish Memorial event on Sept 19 at 11 a.m., signaling the start of the 2020-21 season. That event and all monthly contests are open to all bowlers age 55 and older, with special consideration given to bowlers age 70 and older.

The complete results of the Senior Shootout Championship can be viewed at http://www.thevillagesbowling.com.

News

Officials formally admit new apartment dwellers into The Villages

Community Development District 9 has formally amended its boundaries to annex the new Lofts at Brownwood.
Health

2 more COVID-19 deaths in Marion County but number of new cases slowing

COVID-19 has claimed two more Marion County residents but for the first time in weeks, the spread of the virus in the tri-county area appears to have slowed.
News

Out-of-control parties in Wildwood a COVID-19 health risk

Out-of-control parties are back in Wildwood and city officials may target homeowners who sponsor them. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has the story.
Crime

Villager’s live-in son and his girlfriend arrested by sheriff’s deputies

A Villager’s live-in son and his girlfriend were arrested after a traffic stop not far from the Tierra Del Sol Recreation Center.
Crime

Adult daughter of Villages’ couple arrested on suspicion of selling drugs 

The adult daughter of a Villages’ couple was arrested on suspicion of selling drugs. 
Crime

Summerfield man jailed after going on rampage over perceived kissing issue

A Summerfield man was jailed after two victims – one an underage girl – claimed they were attacked over a non-existent kissing issue.
News

Paradise Family Pool will be shut for quarterly maintenance

The Paradise Recreation Center and Family Pool will be closed for quarterly maintenance. We've got the date.
