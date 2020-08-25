Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Little Blue Heron Removing White Baby Feathers

Staff Report

This immature little blue heron was in the process of removing his last white baby feathers at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!

Related Articles

Photos

Rainbow Over The Osceola Hills Neighborhood Pool

This rainbow was spotted over the Osceola Hills Neighborhood Pool. Thanks to Kristine Bosworth for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Sunset Over Nancy Lopez Legacy Pro Shop

Check out this gorgeous sunset over the Nancy Lopez Legacy Pro Shop. Thanks to Diannah Riley for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Tesla Supercharging Stations Under Construction In Lady Lake

Eight Tesla supercharging stations under construction are nearly finished at the Wawa in Lady Lake. Thanks to Robert Osorio for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Canada Goose, Egyptian Goose And Female Mallard By Retention Pond

This Canada goose, Egyptian goose and female mallard duck were all getting along at a retention pond. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Orange Sunrise Over The Village Of Collier

Check out this orange sunrise over the Village of Collier. Thanks to Cindy Farkus for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Sandhill Crane Meeting With Black-Bellied Whistling Ducks

This sandhill crane seemed to be calling a meeting with black-bellied whistling ducks to order. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Juvenile Black-Crowned Night Heron At Fenney Nature Trail

Check out this juvenile black-crowned night heron spotted at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Read more
More Headlines

Health

2 more COVID-19 deaths in Marion County but number of new cases slowing

COVID-19 has claimed two more Marion County residents but for the first time in weeks, the spread of the virus in the tri-county area appears to have slowed.
Read more
News

Out-of-control parties in Wildwood a COVID-19 health risk

Out-of-control parties are back in Wildwood and city officials may target homeowners who sponsor them. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has the story.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

The new generation has changed the direction of The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Glenbrook resident contends the new generation has changed the direction of The Villages. And it’s not for the better.
Read more
Business

Business

Total Wine & More closer to popping cork on new superstore

Total Wine & More is growing closer to popping a cork on its new superstore at Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Crime

Crime

Villager’s live-in son and his girlfriend arrested by sheriff’s deputies

A Villager’s live-in son and his girlfriend were arrested after a traffic stop not far from the Tierra Del Sol Recreation Center.
Read more
Opinions

Opinions

U.S. Postal Service conspiracy theories 

Congressman Daniel Webster attempts to debunk some conspiracy theories about the U.S. Postal Service.
Read more
Top Stories

News

Officials formally admit new apartment dwellers into The Villages

Community Development District 9 has formally amended its boundaries to annex the new Lofts at Brownwood.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Community Watch should be checking for deed compliance violations

A Greenwood Villas resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that Community Watch should be looking for deed compliance violations. She points to one recently well-publicized egregious example of overzealous reporting by a troll.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Katie Belle’s was a major selling point for The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Del Mar resident argues that Katie Belle’s was a major selling point for The Villages, so are apartments the wisest use of that legendary space?
Read more
Crime

Adult daughter of Villages’ couple arrested on suspicion of selling drugs 

The adult daughter of a Villages’ couple was arrested on suspicion of selling drugs. 
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man jailed after going on rampage over perceived kissing issue

A Summerfield man was jailed after two victims – one an underage girl – claimed they were attacked over a non-existent kissing issue.
Read more
