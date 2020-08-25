Tuesday, August 25, 2020
93.2 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Placement of Waterlily Bridge will have impact on Turnpike traffic

Staff Report

The Waterlily Bridge that will traverse the Florida Turnpike near the Waterlily Recreation Center is scheduled to be put in place Wednesday and Thursday.

In preparation, the Waterlily Recreation Center, parking lot and surrounding area, including Marsh Bend Trail, will be closed beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday. The roadway and recreation facilities are anticipated to reopen by 6 a.m. Thursday.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and Wildwood Police Department will be directing traffic.

To perform this work, traffic will be detoured during the following dates and times:

Northbound and southbound Florida’s Turnpike between County Road 470 (Exit 296) and U.S. 301 (Exit 304) will be closed from 11 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday. If necessary, this closure may also occur from 11 p.m. Thursday,  to 5 a.m. Friday.

The Waterlily Bridge will be placed over the Florida Turnpike.

Detour information

  • Northbound Florida’s Turnpike traffic wishing to continue north will be directed to exit at County Road  470 (Exit 296), travel east on CR 470 to U.S. 27, travel north on U.S. 27 to State Road 44, travel west on SR 44 to W. Main Street/SR 44, continue west on SR 44 to U.S. 301 and travel south on US 301 to access northbound Florida’s Turnpike.
  • Southbound Florida’s Turnpike traffic wishing to continue south will be directed to exit at U.S .301 (Exit 304), travel south on U.S. 301 to Commercial Street/U.S. 301, continue south on U.S. 301 to CR 470 and travel east on CR 470 to access southbound Florida’s Turnpike.
  • Okahumpka Service Plaza traffic wishing to access northbound Florida’s Turnpike/SR 91 will be directed to travel south on Florida’s Turnpike and exit at County Road (CR) 470 (Exit 296), travel east on CR 470 to U.S. 27, travel north on U.S. 27 to SR 44, travel west on SR 44 to W. Main Street/SR 44, continue west on SR 44 to U.S. 301 and travel south on U.S. 301 to access northbound Florida’s Turnpike.

During the closure, motorists will not have access to the Okahumpka Service Plaza. The Turkey Lake Service Plaza located at Mile Marker 263 will serve as an alternate stop for drivers. 

Related Articles

Health

8 more local residents die of COVID-19 but cases continue to slow in local area

Eight more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 but the number of new cases in the tri-county area are continues to slow.
Read more
Crime

Altercation with manager at Gator’s Dockside in The Villages leads to arrest

A physical altercation with a manager at a Gator’s Dockside restaurant in The Villages led to a man’s arrest.
Read more
Crime

Unscrupulous handyman arrested after ripping off another Villager

A unscrupulous handyman with a long history of ripping off elderly Villagers has landed back behind bars.
Read more
Crime

Woman arrested after family members forced to break up brawl

A Wildwood woman was arrested after her family members were forced to break up a brawl with another woman.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood police arrest Georgia man with marijuana and methamphetamine

Wildwood police arrested a Georgia man with marijuana and methamphetamine.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield woman with checkered past jailed for violating injunction

A Summerfield woman with a sordid criminal history found herself behind bars Tuesday after being accused of violating a domestic violence protection injunction.
Read more
Newsletter

Lady Lake bowler wins prestigious Senior Shoot Out title at Fiesta Bowl

Lady Lake bowler Rick Pittman found a special way to spend his birthday Saturday – being crowned as the new Senior Shoot Out champion at Fiesta Bowl in The Villages.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Health

8 more local residents die of COVID-19 but cases continue to slow in local area

Eight more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 but the number of new cases in the tri-county area are continues to slow.
Read more
Crime

Altercation with manager at Gator’s Dockside in The Villages leads to arrest

A physical altercation with a manager at a Gator’s Dockside restaurant in The Villages led to a man’s arrest.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Little Blue Heron Removing White Baby Feathers

This immature little blue heron was in the process of removing his last white baby feathers at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman...
Read more
Photos

Rainbow Over The Osceola Hills Neighborhood Pool

This rainbow was spotted over the Osceola Hills Neighborhood Pool. Thanks to Kristine Bosworth for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Sunset Over Nancy Lopez Legacy Pro Shop

Check out this gorgeous sunset over the Nancy Lopez Legacy Pro Shop. Thanks to Diannah Riley for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

The new generation has changed the direction of The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Glenbrook resident contends the new generation has changed the direction of The Villages. And it’s not for the better.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Total Wine & More closer to popping cork on new superstore

Total Wine & More is growing closer to popping a cork on its new superstore at Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Altercation with manager at Gator’s Dockside in The Villages leads to arrest

A physical altercation with a manager at a Gator’s Dockside restaurant in The Villages led to a man’s arrest.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

U.S. Postal Service conspiracy theories 

Congressman Daniel Webster attempts to debunk some conspiracy theories about the U.S. Postal Service.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Placement of Waterlily Bridge will have impact on Turnpike traffic

The Waterlily Bridge that will traverse the Florida Turnpike near the Waterlily Recreation Center is scheduled to go up. We've got video from the site.
Read more
Health

8 more local residents die of COVID-19 but cases continue to slow in local area

Eight more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 but the number of new cases in the tri-county area are continues to slow.
Read more
Crime

Altercation with manager at Gator’s Dockside in The Villages leads to arrest

A physical altercation with a manager at a Gator’s Dockside restaurant in The Villages led to a man’s arrest.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

The new generation has changed the direction of The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Glenbrook resident contends the new generation has changed the direction of The Villages. And it’s not for the better.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Community Watch should be checking for deed compliance violations

A Greenwood Villas resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that Community Watch should be looking for deed compliance violations. She points to one recently well-publicized egregious example of overzealous reporting by a troll.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Katie Belle’s was a major selling point for The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Del Mar resident argues that Katie Belle’s was a major selling point for The Villages, so are apartments the wisest use of that legendary space?
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Altercation with manager at Gator’s Dockside in The Villages leads to arrest

A physical altercation with a manager at a Gator’s Dockside restaurant in The Villages led to a man’s arrest.
Read more
Crime

Unscrupulous handyman arrested after ripping off another Villager

A unscrupulous handyman with a long history of ripping off elderly Villagers has landed back behind bars.
Read more
Crime

Woman arrested after family members forced to break up brawl

A Wildwood woman was arrested after her family members were forced to break up a brawl with another woman.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,145FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,610FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
scattered clouds
93.2 ° F
95 °
92 °
56 %
2.9mph
40 %
Wed
91 °
Thu
94 °
Fri
93 °
Sat
92 °
Sun
82 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment