Placement of Waterlily Bridge will have impact on Turnpike traffic

The Waterlily Bridge that will traverse the Florida Turnpike near the Waterlily Recreation Center is scheduled to be put in place Wednesday and Thursday.

In preparation, the Waterlily Recreation Center, parking lot and surrounding area, including Marsh Bend Trail, will be closed beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday. The roadway and recreation facilities are anticipated to reopen by 6 a.m. Thursday.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and Wildwood Police Department will be directing traffic.

To perform this work, traffic will be detoured during the following dates and times:

Northbound and southbound Florida’s Turnpike between County Road 470 (Exit 296) and U.S. 301 (Exit 304) will be closed from 11 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday. If necessary, this closure may also occur from 11 p.m. Thursday, to 5 a.m. Friday.

Detour information

N orthbound Florida’s Turnpike traffic wishing to continue north will be directed to exit at County Road 470 (Exit 296), travel east on CR 470 to U.S. 27, travel north on U.S. 27 to State Road 44, travel west on SR 44 to W. Main Street/SR 44, continue west on SR 44 to U.S. 301 and travel south on US 301 to access northbound Florida’s Turnpike.

Southbound Florida’s Turnpike traffic wishing to continue south will be directed to exit at U.S .301 (Exit 304), travel south on U.S. 301 to Commercial Street/U.S. 301, continue south on U.S. 301 to CR 470 and travel east on CR 470 to access southbound Florida’s Turnpike.

Okahumpka Service Plaza traffic wishing to access northbound Florida’s Turnpike/SR 91 will be directed to travel south on Florida’s Turnpike and exit at County Road (CR) 470 (Exit 296), travel east on CR 470 to U.S. 27, travel north on U.S. 27 to SR 44, travel west on SR 44 to W. Main Street/SR 44, continue west on SR 44 to U.S. 301 and travel south on U.S. 301 to access northbound Florida’s Turnpike.

During the closure, motorists will not have access to the Okahumpka Service Plaza. The Turkey Lake Service Plaza located at Mile Marker 263 will serve as an alternate stop for drivers.