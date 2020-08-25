Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Publix at Trailwinds Village to be surrounded by new businesses

Meta Minton

The Publix grocery store at Trailwinds Village on County Road 466A in Wildwood will celebrate its grand opening on Thursday.

Before ringing up its first customer, the anticipated dependable foot traffic of the grocery store has already prompted several businesses to sign leases in the adjacent storefronts.

Publix at Trailwinds Village is opening Thursday.

The new Publix will include a liquor store, drive-through pharmacy, bakery and deli. Ground was broken in November for the store, located outside of the “yellow lines” of The Villages, meaning it is not golf cart accessible from Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

The store will be 49,000 square feet with a liquor store of 1,400 square feet. There is also 8,400 square feet of local retail space connected to the building.

The Barclay Group, which is developing the property, has signs up at the storefronts near the new Publix, announcing the businesses that will be locating there. They include:

Marco’s Pizza is coming to Trailwinds Plaza.

• Marco’s Pizza. The pizzeria traces its roots back to 1978 when its first location was founded in Oregon, Ohio, just outside Toledo. It has numerous locations as far west as San Francisco, as far north as Bismarck, N.D. and all the way down to Puerto Rico. Nearby, there are Macro’s Pizza locations in Ocala and Eustis.

• Sunrise Asian Restaurant will be opening a few doors down from the new Publix, according to the Barclay Group.

• And for those who want to look and feel their best, Great Clips hair salon and Helen’s Nails & Spa will opening in the plaza where the new Publix will be located.

