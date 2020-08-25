Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Summerfield woman with checkered past jailed for violating injunction

Larry D. Croom

Andrea Michelle Butler

A Summerfield woman with a sordid criminal history found herself behind bars Monday after being accused of violating a domestic violence protection injunction.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence on S.E. 137th Lane after a caller reported that 36-year-old Andrea Michelle Butler was at the home. Butler has an injunction against her that was issued in July that prohibits her from being inside or within 500 feet of the residence. The name of the man who lives at the residence and his relationship to Butler were redacted from the sheriff’s office report.

Deputies knocked on the door of the residence and when they didn’t get an answer, they were provided with a key. They entered the residence and announced themselves as law enforcement. A short time later they found Butler hiding in a bathroom, refusing to make herself known to them. She claimed she “got scared” and that’s why she didn’t answer deputies, the report says.

Butler said she thought the man had dropped the restraining order and that’s why she came to his residence. He told deputies that she had been “showing up” at the residence and came by Sunday night and refused to leave, the report says.

Butler was placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where she was charged with contempt of court for violating a domestic violence protection injunction. She was being held on no bond and is due in court Oct. 1 at 8 a.m. to answer to the charge, jail records show.

Butler is no stranger to the legal system, having been arrested multiple times since 2009. In September 2018, she was jailed after Marion County sheriff’s deputies received a call about an erratic driver who was sitting still at green lights. She claimed she was having a problem because her vehicle had a “stick shift” transmission but she was taken into custody after failing four field sobriety tests, including reciting the alphabet.

Butler was arrested in May 2017 after her daughter, a Belleview Elementary School student, claimed her mother had hurt her neck. Deputies spoke with child’s grandmother, who said that Butler had dragged her into a room after she refused to change her shoes. When a deputy spoke to Butler, she began screaming that she wanted an attorney. When she was put into the back of a patrol car, she was screaming so loud and banging on the door so much that another deputy had to be called in while the first deputy filled out required domestic and shield paperwork.

Butler also was jailed in Lake County in April 2016 after she was stopped by Lady Lake police officers for driving a Cadillac with an inoperable taglight. A K-9 alerted on her vehicle, prompting a search that turned up cocaine, Alprazolam and Tizanidine, a report says.

