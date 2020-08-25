Unscrupulous handyman arrested after ripping off another Villager

A unscrupulous handyman with a long history of ripping off elderly Villagers has landed back behind bars.

David Carl Hall, 49, of Leesburg was arrested on a Lake County warrant charging him with forgery, unlicensed contracting and theft from a person over the age of 65 following a traffic stop Monday morning in Leesburg.

Hall had been driving a black 1994 Dodge with his juvenile son traveling as a passenger when he was pulled over by Lake County sheriff’s deputies. Methamphetamine and a pipe were found in the truck. Hall was also driving on a suspended license.

A check revealed Hall was wanted on a warrant stemming from an incident in May in which a Village of Silver Lake woman who lives on Mark Drive said she had agreed to pay $2,400 to Hall’s Professional Services to seal her roof and paint the exterior of her home, according to an incident report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He used one gallon of paint on the home and never returned.

Hall, who has a long history of arrests, took home five of the woman’s awnings, claiming he would paint them there. She made multiple phone calls to Hall, but was unable to reach him. He finally texted the woman and admitted the awnings “mysteriously came up missing.” He promised to replace them, but never contacted her again.

The woman gave police a business card that claims Hall is “licensed and insured.” However, a check with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation did not show a license for Hall, the report said.

She had given Hall $1,500 in advance to start the job. She estimated the replacement of the awnings would cost her $2,000.

He was taken into custody and booked on $14,000 bond.

Hall’s criminal record includes a 2018 arrest after ripping off an elderly woman, also in the Village of Silver Lake.