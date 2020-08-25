Wildwood police arrest Georgia man with marijuana and methamphetamine

Wildwood police arrested a Georgia man with marijuana and methamphetamine.

A gray Cadillac with a temporary Florida tag was pulled over at about 2 p.m. Sunday after 28-year-old Elisha Mack Thomas of Folkston, Ga. was pulling from the parking lot of the Sunoco service station at U.S. 301 and State Road 44, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. An officer checked the temporary tag on the vehicle and found it had expired on June 26.

Thomas “appeared visibly nervous” and a K-9 unit was called to the scene. The dog alerted on the Cadillac.

A small Avengers tin containing marijuana was found in a Bob Marley bag under the driver’s seat. A large clear pipe was found in a black sunglasses case, also located behind the driver’s seat. The pipe had the residue of methamphetamine.

As Thomas was being turned over to jailers at the Sumter County Detention Center, he was warned that if he tried to take any contraband into the jail, he would face a felony charge. He said he did not have anything. As he was being processed, he was found to be clenching in his fist a bag that contained 1 gram of methamphetamine.

He is facing felony charges of possession of methamphetamine and attempting to smuggle contraband into a detention facility as well as misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the jail and released after posting $5,500 bond.