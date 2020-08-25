Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Wildwood police arrest Georgia man with marijuana and methamphetamine

Meta Minton

Elisha Thomas

Wildwood police arrested a Georgia man with marijuana and methamphetamine.

A gray Cadillac with a temporary Florida tag was pulled over at about 2 p.m. Sunday after 28-year-old Elisha Mack Thomas of Folkston, Ga. was pulling from the parking lot of the Sunoco service station at U.S. 301 and State Road 44, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. An officer checked the temporary tag on the vehicle and found it had expired on June 26.

Thomas “appeared visibly nervous” and a K-9 unit was called to the scene. The dog alerted on the Cadillac.

A small Avengers tin containing marijuana was found in a Bob Marley bag under the driver’s seat. A large clear pipe was found in a black sunglasses case, also located behind the driver’s seat. The pipe had the residue of methamphetamine.

As Thomas was being turned over to jailers at the Sumter County Detention Center, he was warned that if he tried to take any contraband into the jail, he would face a felony charge. He said he did not have anything. As he was being processed, he was found to be clenching in his fist a bag that contained 1 gram of methamphetamine.

He is facing felony charges of possession of methamphetamine and attempting to smuggle contraband into a detention facility as well as misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the jail and released after posting $5,500 bond.

Related Articles

Crime

Summerfield woman with checkered past jailed for violating injunction

A Summerfield woman with a sordid criminal history found herself behind bars Tuesday after being accused of violating a domestic violence protection injunction.
Read more
Lady Lake bowler wins prestigious Senior Shoot Out title at Fiesta Bowl

Lady Lake bowler Rick Pittman found a special way to spend his birthday Saturday – being crowned as the new Senior Shoot Out champion at Fiesta Bowl in The Villages.
Read more
News

Officials formally admit new apartment dwellers into The Villages

Community Development District 9 has formally amended its boundaries to annex the new Lofts at Brownwood.
Read more
Health

2 more COVID-19 deaths in Marion County but number of new cases slowing

COVID-19 has claimed two more Marion County residents but for the first time in weeks, the spread of the virus in the tri-county area appears to have slowed.
Read more
News

Out-of-control parties in Wildwood a COVID-19 health risk

Out-of-control parties are back in Wildwood and city officials may target homeowners who sponsor them. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has the story.
Read more
Crime

Villager’s live-in son and his girlfriend arrested by sheriff’s deputies

A Villager’s live-in son and his girlfriend were arrested after a traffic stop not far from the Tierra Del Sol Recreation Center.
Read more
Crime

Adult daughter of Villages’ couple arrested on suspicion of selling drugs 

The adult daughter of a Villages’ couple was arrested on suspicion of selling drugs. 
Read more
