Woman arrested after family members forced to break up brawl

Meta Minton

Monique Allen

A Wildwood woman was arrested after her family members were forced to break up a brawl with another woman.

Monique Aline Allen, 23, was booked early Monday evening at the Sumter County Detention Center on a charge of battery.

Allen, who works as a team member at Walgreens at Colony Plaza in The Villages, was in the kitchen of a home in Wildwood when she threw a container of deodorant at a woman and then punched her in the eye, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The two women began brawling and were rolling on the ground when family members intervened and pulled them apart.

The victim’s eye was red and swollen as a result of the attack. She also suffered a scratch on the neck.

Allen was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $100 bond.

Crime

Wildwood police arrest Georgia man with marijuana and methamphetamine

Wildwood police arrested a Georgia man with marijuana and methamphetamine.
Crime

Summerfield woman with checkered past jailed for violating injunction

A Summerfield woman with a sordid criminal history found herself behind bars Tuesday after being accused of violating a domestic violence protection injunction.
Newsletter

Lady Lake bowler wins prestigious Senior Shoot Out title at Fiesta Bowl

Lady Lake bowler Rick Pittman found a special way to spend his birthday Saturday – being crowned as the new Senior Shoot Out champion at Fiesta Bowl in The Villages.
News

Officials formally admit new apartment dwellers into The Villages

Community Development District 9 has formally amended its boundaries to annex the new Lofts at Brownwood.
Health

2 more COVID-19 deaths in Marion County but number of new cases slowing

COVID-19 has claimed two more Marion County residents but for the first time in weeks, the spread of the virus in the tri-county area appears to have slowed.
News

Out-of-control parties in Wildwood a COVID-19 health risk

Out-of-control parties are back in Wildwood and city officials may target homeowners who sponsor them. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has the story.
Crime

Villager’s live-in son and his girlfriend arrested by sheriff’s deputies

A Villager’s live-in son and his girlfriend were arrested after a traffic stop not far from the Tierra Del Sol Recreation Center.
Photos

Photos

Little Blue Heron Removing White Baby Feathers

This immature little blue heron was in the process of removing his last white baby feathers at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman...
Photos

Rainbow Over The Osceola Hills Neighborhood Pool

This rainbow was spotted over the Osceola Hills Neighborhood Pool. Thanks to Kristine Bosworth for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Photos

Sunset Over Nancy Lopez Legacy Pro Shop

Check out this gorgeous sunset over the Nancy Lopez Legacy Pro Shop. Thanks to Diannah Riley for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

The new generation has changed the direction of The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Glenbrook resident contends the new generation has changed the direction of The Villages. And it’s not for the better.
Read more
Business

Business

Total Wine & More closer to popping cork on new superstore

Total Wine & More is growing closer to popping a cork on its new superstore at Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Opinions

Opinions

U.S. Postal Service conspiracy theories 

Congressman Daniel Webster attempts to debunk some conspiracy theories about the U.S. Postal Service.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

The new generation has changed the direction of The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Glenbrook resident contends the new generation has changed the direction of The Villages. And it’s not for the better.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Community Watch should be checking for deed compliance violations

A Greenwood Villas resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that Community Watch should be looking for deed compliance violations. She points to one recently well-publicized egregious example of overzealous reporting by a troll.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Katie Belle’s was a major selling point for The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Del Mar resident argues that Katie Belle’s was a major selling point for The Villages, so are apartments the wisest use of that legendary space?
Read more
