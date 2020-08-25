Woman arrested after family members forced to break up brawl

A Wildwood woman was arrested after her family members were forced to break up a brawl with another woman.

Monique Aline Allen, 23, was booked early Monday evening at the Sumter County Detention Center on a charge of battery.

Allen, who works as a team member at Walgreens at Colony Plaza in The Villages, was in the kitchen of a home in Wildwood when she threw a container of deodorant at a woman and then punched her in the eye, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The two women began brawling and were rolling on the ground when family members intervened and pulled them apart.

The victim’s eye was red and swollen as a result of the attack. She also suffered a scratch on the neck.

Allen was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $100 bond.