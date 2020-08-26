Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Alligator Near The Rohan Recreation Center

Staff Report

This alligator was spotted near the Rohan Recreation Center while out on a golf cart drive. Thanks to Pamela Feaster for sharing!

Photos

Little Blue Heron Removing White Baby Feathers

This immature little blue heron was in the process of removing his last white baby feathers at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman...
Photos

Rainbow Over The Osceola Hills Neighborhood Pool

This rainbow was spotted over the Osceola Hills Neighborhood Pool. Thanks to Kristine Bosworth for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Photos

Sunset Over Nancy Lopez Legacy Pro Shop

Check out this gorgeous sunset over the Nancy Lopez Legacy Pro Shop. Thanks to Diannah Riley for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Photos

Tesla Supercharging Stations Under Construction In Lady Lake

Eight Tesla supercharging stations under construction are nearly finished at the Wawa in Lady Lake. Thanks to Robert Osorio for sharing! Share your local photos...
Photos

Canada Goose, Egyptian Goose And Female Mallard By Retention Pond

This Canada goose, Egyptian goose and female mallard duck were all getting along at a retention pond. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your...
Photos

Orange Sunrise Over The Village Of Collier

Check out this orange sunrise over the Village of Collier. Thanks to Cindy Farkus for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Photos

Sandhill Crane Meeting With Black-Bellied Whistling Ducks

This sandhill crane seemed to be calling a meeting with black-bellied whistling ducks to order. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your local photos...
News

County defends spending $120,000 on Villages entertainment despite shutdown

The administrator of Sumter County has defended spending $120,000 on musical acts at the town squares in The Villages despite the fact they’ve been shut down for months.
Health

11 more tri-county residents succumb to COVID-19 as virus tops 16,000 cases locally

Eleven more local residents have died of COVID-19 as the deadly virus continues to strike the tri-county area.
News

Is it time to reopen the town squares in The Villages?

There were signs of life at the drink huts Wednesday at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square. Could it be a signal that the squares are nearing a reopening date here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown?
