A Fruitland Park attorney has been appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to a judicial post in Lake County.

Emily Curington has served since 2002 as an assistant state attorney for the Fifth Circuit.

She is also an adjunct professor at Lake-Sumter State College. She received her bachelor’s degree from Agnes Scott College and her law degree from T.C. Williams School of Law at the University of Richmond.

Curington fills the vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Cary Rada to the Fifth Circuit Court.