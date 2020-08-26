Is it time to reopen the town squares in The Villages?

There were signs of life at the drink huts Wednesday at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square. Could it be a signal that the squares are nearing a reopening date here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown?

A crew from Coca-Cola was working in the drink huts, replacing beverage dispensers.

It’s one of the few signs of life Villagers have seen since the three town squares were abruptly shut down on March 17 due to the Coronavirus.

Villagers are obviously itching for the return of activities at the square.

Earlier this year, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office served notice that it was patrolling the square at Lake Sumter Landing because Villagers continued to gather there.

Restaurants have reopened with some offering live entertainment. Will the town squares be next?

Plexiglass partitions have been installed at the drink huts, a measure aimed at separating the bartenders from customers. The drink huts at Market Square remain stocked with multiple bottles of liquor.

The Villages Entertainment Department has remained mum on the possibility of reopening the squares.

“We know you’re all anxiously awaiting the return of nightly entertainment on the squares. While we’re taking a brief intermission break to ensure the safety of our patrons, please rest assured the bands will take the stage and the drinks will flow again on the squares soon,” the Entertainment Department said on its website.

