Local area showing 10.4 percent positivity rate for deadly COVID-19 virus

A little more than 10 percent of those tested for COVID-19 in the tri-county area have been identified as suffering from the potentially deadly virus.

That’s according to statistics released Tuesday by the Florida Department of Health. Compared to the entire state, that 10.4 percent number is a positive for the local area, as 13 percent of the people tested across Florida are suffering from the illness.

Marion County leads the tri-county area with a 13 percent positivity rate, with 8,077 of 59,847 tests coming back positive. Another 113 tests have shown to be inconclusive and 27 people are awaiting results.

Lake County has an 8 percent positivity rate, having tested 72,766 people with 6,083 positive results. Another 87 tests were inconclusive and 175 people are awaiting testing.

Sumter County has a positivity rate of 9 percent, with 1,715 tests coming back positive out of the 19,919 that have been conducted. Another 20 tests were inconclusive and 22 people are awaiting results.

All told, 15,875 of the 152,532 tests that have been conducted in the local area have come back positive. A total of 220 were inconclusive and 224 people are awaiting their results.

Statewide, 599,176 of the 4.55 million COVID-19 tests administered have come back positive. Another 6,797 were inconclusive and 3,527 people are awaiting results.