Non-profits can apply for COVID-19 money unclaimed by Sumter businesses

Non-profit organizations including medical providers in Sumter County now can apply for federal CARES Act grants.

County commissioners Tuesday agreed to extend the funding that had been restricted to businesses.

Last month, commissioners voted to accept $5.8 million in COVID-19 federal relief funds, including $5 million for local businesses and $776,567 for local governments.

The money can be used for businesses and non-profit organizations that had to acquire materials or services between March 1 and July 31 directly related to COVID-19 safety and compliance. These include personal protective equipment such as masks, gloves, eye protection, gowns, hand sanitizer and disinfecting products. Funds also can be used to offset expenses for employee training and installation of barriers such as service windows.

Grants may not be used to cover business losses due to the pandemic.

County Administrator Bradley Arnold suggested extending the funding to non-profit organizations because applications for funding from businesses have been fewer than expected.

“There’s still a tremendous amount of funding remaining out there,” said Commissioner Steve Printz.

Arnold also said a recent increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the county was due to late reporting of July and August prison cases.

“It’s difficult to look at our positivity rate when there’s that kind of reporting,” he said.

A dozen Sumter County COVID-19 victims remain hospitalized with four in intensive care units and two on ventilators, Arnold said.

He said Sumter County also has helped 12 people with housing assistance through another COVID-19 federal assistance program for renters and homeowners. The county received $309,029 for this program through the federal CARES Act.