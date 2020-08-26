Student at Fruitland Park Elementary tests positive for COVID-19

A Fruitland Park Elementary School student has tested positive for the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus.

Parents and staff members were informed of the positive test result and the student and two others who had direct contact were advised to quarantine per guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, according to Lake County Schools Communication Director Sherri Owens.

An employee at the school also tested positive for COVID-19 last week. At that time, the employee was among 18 in the school system who had been diagnosed with the virus.

Earlier this month, Lake County Board of County Commissioners Chairman Leslie Campione said in her “Chairman’s Update” that the positive results were discovered among close to 1,900 teachers and staff members who were tested.

“As we see new positive cases in coming weeks, the most important questions to ask are, “How quickly were they identified?” and “Are they being separated/isolated from others for 14 days or until they test negative?” she said.

Campione added that officials were expecting COVID-19 cases to increase after schools reopened this past Monday, but the key would be continued testing, identifying cases and isolating and protecting vulnerable family members.

On Wednesday, Owens said two Tavares High School students also had tested positive for COVID-19. She said those two students and the Fruitland Park Elementary student were the only cases she was aware of across Lake County’s school system.