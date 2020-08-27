Resident living in the Marion County section of The Villages among 11 in area dead of COVID-19

Eleven more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as the virus continues to plague the entire tri-county area.

One of the dead was a 75-year-old woman in lived in the Marion County section of The Villages. She who tested positive July 18, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another COVID-19 patient.

Nine of the fatalities were in Marion County, with one each in Sumter and Lake counties. The other victims were described Thursday by the Florida Department of Health as:

91-year-old Marion County man who tested positive July 1, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with someone else suffering from the virus;

90-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive July 23, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient;

49-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive July 24, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient;

78-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Aug. 16, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient;

69-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Aug. 17, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient;

82-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive Aug. 20, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient;

78-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Aug. 21, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient;

77-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Aug. 22, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient;

81-year-old Sumter County man who tested positive Aug. 18, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient; and

76-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive July 12, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient.

Twenty-nine new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday The Villages and surrounding communities for a total of 2,955. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up four for a total of 519;

Leesburg up eight for a total of 961;

Lady Lake up one for a total of 237;

Belleview up five for a total of 304;

Fruitland Park up one for a total of 131;

Summerfield up five for a total of 330;

Wildwood up three for a total of 331;

Lady Lake portion of Sumter County up two for a total of 35;

Oxford 107 cases (no increase from Wednesday).

Overall, the tri-county area is reporting 16,228 cases – an increase of 151 – among 7,047 men, 8,932 women, 61 non-residents and 188 people listed as unknown. There have been 312 deaths and 1,304 people hospitalized.

Below is a breakdown of COVID-19 activity in the local area:

SUMTER COUNTY

Cases: 1,754 – increase of 12

Age range of victims: 1 to 99 years of age

Median age: 58

Men: 875

Women: 862

Non-residents 9

People listed as unknown: 8

Deaths: 48

Hospitalizations: 205

Area/cities with most cases: The Villages (488), Wildwood (331), Bushnell (266) and Coleman (224).

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 6,213 – increase of 50

Age range of victims: Under 1 to 103 years of age

Median age: 42

Men: 2,880

Women: 3,176

Non-residents 38

People listed as unknown: 119

Deaths: 99

Hospitalizations: 377

Cities with most cases: Clermont (1,588), Leesburg (961), Tavares (685), Eustis (518) and Mount Dora (447).

MARION COUNTY

Cases: 8,261 – increase of 89

Age range of victims: Under 1 to 106 years of age

Median age: 42

Men: 3,292

Women: 4,894

Non-residents 14

People listed as unknown: 61

Deaths: 165

Hospitalizations: 722

Cities with most cases: Ocala (6,517), Summerfield (330), Belleview (304), Dunnellon (268) and Citra (157).

All told, Florida is reporting 611,991 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 3,269 from Wednesday to Thursday. Of those, 605,342 are residents. There have been 11,011 deaths and 37,718 people have been hospitalized across the Sunshine State. Those numbers show 139 more deaths since Wednesday and an additional 314 people requiring hospital care.