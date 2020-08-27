Thursday, August 27, 2020
86.5 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Health

Resident living in the Marion County section of The Villages among 11 in area dead of COVID-19

Larry D. Croom

Eleven more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as the virus continues to plague the entire tri-county area.

One of the dead was a 75-year-old woman in lived in the Marion County section of The Villages. She who tested positive July 18, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another COVID-19 patient.

Nine of the fatalities were in Marion County, with one each in Sumter and Lake counties. The other victims were described Thursday by the Florida Department of Health as:

  • 91-year-old Marion County man who tested positive July 1, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with someone else suffering from the virus;
  • 90-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive July 23, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient;
  • 49-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive July 24, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient;
  • 78-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Aug. 16, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient;
  • 69-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Aug. 17, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient;
  • 82-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive Aug. 20, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient;
  • 78-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Aug. 21, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient;
  • 77-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Aug. 22, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient;
  • 81-year-old Sumter County man who tested positive Aug. 18, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient; and
  • 76-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive July 12, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient.

Twenty-nine new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday The Villages and surrounding communities for a total of 2,955. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up four for a total of 519;
  • Leesburg up eight for a total of 961;
  • Lady Lake up one for a total of 237;
  • Belleview up five for a total of 304;
  • Fruitland Park up one for a total of 131;
  • Summerfield up five for a total of 330;
  • Wildwood up three for a total of 331;
  • Lady Lake portion of Sumter County up two for a total of 35;
  • Oxford 107 cases (no increase from Wednesday).

Overall, the tri-county area is reporting 16,228 cases – an increase of 151 – among 7,047 men, 8,932 women, 61 non-residents and 188 people listed as unknown. There have been 312 deaths and 1,304 people hospitalized.

Below is a breakdown of COVID-19 activity in the local area:

SUMTER COUNTY

  • Cases: 1,754 – increase of 12
  • Age range of victims: 1 to 99 years of age
  • Median age: 58
  • Men: 875
  • Women: 862
  • Non-residents 9
  • People listed as unknown: 8
  • Deaths: 48
  • Hospitalizations: 205
  • Area/cities with most cases: The Villages (488), Wildwood (331), Bushnell (266) and Coleman (224).

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 6,213 – increase of 50
  • Age range of victims: Under 1 to 103 years of age
  • Median age: 42
  • Men: 2,880
  • Women: 3,176
  • Non-residents 38
  • People listed as unknown: 119
  • Deaths: 99
  • Hospitalizations: 377
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (1,588), Leesburg (961), Tavares (685), Eustis (518) and Mount Dora (447).

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 8,261 – increase of 89
  • Age range of victims: Under 1 to 106 years of age
  • Median age: 42
  • Men: 3,292
  • Women: 4,894
  • Non-residents 14
  • People listed as unknown: 61
  • Deaths: 165
  • Hospitalizations: 722
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (6,517), Summerfield (330), Belleview (304), Dunnellon (268) and Citra (157).

All told, Florida is reporting 611,991 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 3,269 from Wednesday to Thursday. Of those, 605,342 are residents. There have been 11,011 deaths and 37,718 people have been hospitalized across the Sunshine State. Those numbers show 139 more deaths since Wednesday and an additional 314 people requiring hospital care.

Related Articles

Crime

Villager under SEC cloud reportedly reaching out to investors again

A Villager named in a Securities and Exchange Commission emergency action is reportedly reaching out to investors again.
Read more
Health

Villages High School student tests positive for COVID-19 virus

A student at The Villages High School has tested positive for the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus.
Read more
News

Villager pursues formal complaint over ‘fake candidates’ write-in ruse

A Villager is pursuing a formal complaint with the state over a couple of “fake candidates” write-in candidacies for the Sumter County Commission.
Read more
Crime

Couple banned from Villages restaurant after snatching chicken wings

A couple has been banned from a restaurant in The Villages after snatching 25 chicken wings and a burger and running out without paying for the to-go order.
Read more
Crime

‘Nervous’ couple in SUV arrested after pulling out of Wawa parking lot

A “nervous” couple in a silver Ford sport utility vehicle was arrested after pulling out of the parking lot of Wawa at County Road 466 and U.S. 301 in Oxford.
Read more
News

Waterlily Bridge for golf carts in place over the Florida Turnpike

The Waterlily Bridge for multi-modal traffic in The Villages is in place over the Florida Turnpike.
Read more
Crime

Lady Lake teen arrested after FDLE lab runs test on THC wax

A Lady Lake teen was arrested after the Florida Department of Law Enforcement laboratory performed a test on THC wax she had in her possession.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Health

Resident living in the Marion County section of The Villages among 11 in area dead of COVID-19

A 75-year-old Villager is among 11 area residents who have died from the Coronavirus.
Read more
Health

Villages High School student tests positive for COVID-19 virus

A student at The Villages High School has tested positive for the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Barred Owl At Fenney Nature Trail

Check out this barred owl spotted at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Keith Boyle for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Alligator Near The Rohan Recreation Center

This alligator was spotted near the Rohan Recreation Center while out on a golf cart drive. Thanks to Pamela Feaster for sharing! Share your local...
Read more
Photos

Little Blue Heron Removing White Baby Feathers

This immature little blue heron was in the process of removing his last white baby feathers at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman...
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

We’ve lost more than Katie Belle’s

A Village of Alhambra resident contends that all of the focus is on the southern end of The Villages while those north of County Road 466 are losing more and more of the things that attracted them to The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Total Wine & More closer to popping cork on new superstore

Total Wine & More is growing closer to popping a cork on its new superstore at Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager under SEC cloud reportedly reaching out to investors again

A Villager named in a Securities and Exchange Commission emergency action is reportedly reaching out to investors again.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Food industry pushes foods you don’t need

Dr. Gabe Mirkin warns that the food industry doesn't have your best interests in mind when it lobbies against federal guidelines on nutrition.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Crime

Villager under SEC cloud reportedly reaching out to investors again

A Villager named in a Securities and Exchange Commission emergency action is reportedly reaching out to investors again.
Read more
Health

Resident living in the Marion County section of The Villages among 11 in area dead of COVID-19

A 75-year-old Villager is among 11 area residents who have died from the Coronavirus.
Read more
Health

Villages High School student tests positive for COVID-19 virus

A student at The Villages High School has tested positive for the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

We’ve lost more than Katie Belle’s

A Village of Alhambra resident contends that all of the focus is on the southern end of The Villages while those north of County Road 466 are losing more and more of the things that attracted them to The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Are we busy living or dying with Coronavirus?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident asks whether we have given up so much because of the Coronavirus that we are no longer “living.”
Read more
Letters to the Editor

CDD 5 has dealt a blow to the trolls

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Gilchrist resident applauds CDD 5 which has voted to take power away from the trolls.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager under SEC cloud reportedly reaching out to investors again

A Villager named in a Securities and Exchange Commission emergency action is reportedly reaching out to investors again.
Read more
Crime

Couple banned from Villages restaurant after snatching chicken wings

A couple has been banned from a restaurant in The Villages after snatching 25 chicken wings and a burger and running out without paying for the to-go order.
Read more
Crime

‘Nervous’ couple in SUV arrested after pulling out of Wawa parking lot

A “nervous” couple in a silver Ford sport utility vehicle was arrested after pulling out of the parking lot of Wawa at County Road 466 and U.S. 301 in Oxford.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,153FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,612FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
86.5 ° F
89.6 °
83 °
66 %
2.2mph
1 %
Fri
91 °
Sat
89 °
Sun
90 °
Mon
92 °
Tue
81 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment