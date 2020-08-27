Thursday, August 27, 2020
CDD 5 has dealt a blow to the trolls

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I have to compliment CDD 5 for eliminating the anonymous complaint system in their District. It has been a tremendous bone of contention for years, especially when generated by the “holier than thou” trolls who have plagued our neighborhoods.
A simple solution would have been/would be to require the complainant to provide their personal information to the District, and they should only be accepted from owners in the same Village. Then when a complaint had merit, that information could be withheld when enforcement would be necessary. This would prevent animosity between neighbors, or vendettas being created over minor or non existent issues. The real problem is that in many neighborhoods people are perfectly happy with issues like lawn decorations and have no problems until the “trolls’ show up. Neighbors should work together to maintain their neighborhood, and NOT be concerned about what is happening somewhere else!
That philosophy should be behind any complaints — that ONLY neighbors should have the right to complain, NOT someone who lives in a different Village, or miles away in another part of our community. Don’t reward nasty behavior or give power to these spiteful people.
I hope the other districts adopt a similar position.

Tom Wright
Village of Gilchrist

 

