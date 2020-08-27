Couple banned from Villages restaurant after snatching chicken wings

A couple has been banned from a restaurant in The Villages after snatching 25 chicken wings and a burger and running out without paying for the to-go order.

Law enforcement was called Tuesday night to Gator’s Dockside at Spanish Springs Town Square where the restaurant’s manager reported that the to-go order of wings and a sweet-and-spicy jalapeno burger had been placed on the counter when two customers grabbed the food and ran out, according to an incident report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A waitress got the license plate number of the vehicle in which they fled.

The 23-year-old Ocala man and 20-year-old Lady Lake woman were persuaded to return to the restaurant and pay the $41.71 bill for the food.

The couple returned to Gator’s Dockside and were warned that if they ever came back, they would be charged with criminal trespass. The manager signed a waiver of prosecution form.