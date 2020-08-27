Thursday, August 27, 2020
86.5 F
The Villages
Couple banned from Villages restaurant after snatching chicken wings

Meta Minton

A couple has been banned from a restaurant in The Villages after snatching 25 chicken wings and a burger and running out without paying for the to-go order.

Gator’s Dockside at Spanish Springs Town Square.

Law enforcement was called Tuesday night to Gator’s Dockside at Spanish Springs Town Square where the restaurant’s manager reported that the to-go order of wings and a sweet-and-spicy jalapeno burger had been placed on the counter when two customers grabbed the food and ran out, according to an incident report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A waitress got the license plate number of the vehicle in which they fled.

The 23-year-old Ocala man and 20-year-old Lady Lake woman were persuaded to return to the restaurant and pay the $41.71 bill for the food.

The couple returned to Gator’s Dockside and were warned that if they ever came back, they would be charged with criminal trespass. The manager signed a waiver of prosecution form.

Crime

Villager under SEC cloud reportedly reaching out to investors again

A Villager named in a Securities and Exchange Commission emergency action is reportedly reaching out to investors again.
Health

Resident living in the Marion County section of The Villages among 11 in area dead of COVID-19

A 75-year-old Villager is among 11 area residents who have died from the Coronavirus.
Health

Villages High School student tests positive for COVID-19 virus

A student at The Villages High School has tested positive for the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus.
News

Villager pursues formal complaint over ‘fake candidates’ write-in ruse

A Villager is pursuing a formal complaint with the state over a couple of “fake candidates” write-in candidacies for the Sumter County Commission.
Crime

‘Nervous’ couple in SUV arrested after pulling out of Wawa parking lot

A “nervous” couple in a silver Ford sport utility vehicle was arrested after pulling out of the parking lot of Wawa at County Road 466 and U.S. 301 in Oxford.
News

Waterlily Bridge for golf carts in place over the Florida Turnpike

The Waterlily Bridge for multi-modal traffic in The Villages is in place over the Florida Turnpike.
Crime

Lady Lake teen arrested after FDLE lab runs test on THC wax

A Lady Lake teen was arrested after the Florida Department of Law Enforcement laboratory performed a test on THC wax she had in her possession.
Barred Owl At Fenney Nature Trail

Check out this barred owl spotted at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Keith Boyle for sharing!
Alligator Near The Rohan Recreation Center

This alligator was spotted near the Rohan Recreation Center while out on a golf cart drive. Thanks to Pamela Feaster for sharing! Share your local...
Little Blue Heron Removing White Baby Feathers

This immature little blue heron was in the process of removing his last white baby feathers at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman...
We’ve lost more than Katie Belle’s

A Village of Alhambra resident contends that all of the focus is on the southern end of The Villages while those north of County Road 466 are losing more and more of the things that attracted them to The Villages.
Read more
Total Wine & More closer to popping cork on new superstore

Total Wine & More is growing closer to popping a cork on its new superstore at Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Villager under SEC cloud reportedly reaching out to investors again

A Villager named in a Securities and Exchange Commission emergency action is reportedly reaching out to investors again.
Read more
Food industry pushes foods you don’t need

Dr. Gabe Mirkin warns that the food industry doesn't have your best interests in mind when it lobbies against federal guidelines on nutrition.
Read more
