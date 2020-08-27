Thursday, August 27, 2020
Frank W. Thomas

Staff Report

Frank W. Thomas

Frank W. Thomas, 80, of Summerfield passed from this life Sunday, August 23, 2020.

Born in Hyannis, MA he was the son of the late Joseph and Lembi (Nickulas) Thomas.

Frank was a Marine Corps veteran honorably serving his country from 1958-1961. After military service he had a distinguished career as a lineman for ComElectric on Cape Cod.

Frank was an excellent golfer. He was a member of the Cummaquid Golf Club of Yarmouth Port, MA for 46 years. He served as president and was club champion four times. Frank had accomplished 13 hole-in-ones over his golfing career.

Frank was also a skilled craftsman. He excelled in woodworking and had a knack for building. Furniture pieces for his wife as well as a home addition and garage, were some of his more notable accomplishments.

Frank and his wife Georgia retired to Winter Haven, FL residing there for several years before coming to Summerfield. Golf was his passion and he enjoyed his many years of playing at Eagle Ridge Golf Club.

Besides his parents, Frank was predeceased by a son, Glendon Thomas; step son Randall Warren; and brothers, Joseph Thomas, Jr., Robert Thomas and Harry Thomas.

Frank leaves his beloved wife of 32 years Georgia (Swift) Thomas; step-children, Douglas Warren and wife Peggy; Janice Warren and her husband, Stephen Shriner; grandchildren, Brianna, Lindsey, Paige, Eliza, Allie, Heather and great granddaughter Quinn; a brother, Paul Thomas and wife Susan; sisters, Helen Miragliotta, Barbara Mayo and Donna and husband Charles Neves; brother-in-law Joseph Swift; Sister-in-law Lynne Thomas and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at a later date on Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

