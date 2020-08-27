Lady Lake teen arrested after FDLE lab runs test on THC wax

A Lady Lake teen was arrested after the Florida Department of Law Enforcement laboratory performed a test on THC wax she had in her possession.

Hailey Autumn Manning, 19, was arrested Monday on a Lake County warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.

Manning had been a passenger in a vehicle that was parked after hours July 6 at the Cales Sports Complex in Fruitland Park, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Fruitland Park Police Department. A police officer who approached the vehicle detected the odor of marijuana. Manning was found to be in possession of 2.1 grams of THC wax. She told police she’d paid $40 for it in Leesburg. The substance was seized and sent to the FDLE for testing.