Waterlily Bridge for golf carts in place over the Florida Turnpike

The Waterlily Bridge for multi-modal traffic in The Villages is in place over the Florida Turnpike.

The massive corten steel bridge was put in place early Thursday morning and necessitated the brief shutdown of the turnpike.

The Waterlily Bridge is one of four bridges that will eventually provide connectivity for newer Villagers in the southern end of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. When it is finally finished, the Waterlily Bridge will provide a link from the west side of the turnpike, disembarking in the Village of DeLuna near the Waterlily Recreation Center.

The other three bridges will be the Brownwood Bridge, Chitty Chatty Bridge and the Southern Oaks Bridge.