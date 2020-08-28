Albert P. Longhi, 82, of The Villages, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020.

Mr. Longhi was born January 11, 1938 in Springfield, Massachusetts to Nickolas and Carmella Longhi. He was a veteran serving in the U.S. Army. Albert moved to Ft. Lauderdale in 1970 then to The Villages several years ago. He retired as the Produce Manager for Winn Dixie. Albert was a member of St. Timothy’s Catholic Church. He loved playing golf and watching College Football.

Albert was one of 10 children of which 2 are still surviving, Angelina Kusmierz and Sandy Longhi. A funeral mass will be arranged for a future date.