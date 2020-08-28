Friday, August 28, 2020
91.7 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Obituaries

Antoinette Leogrande

Staff Report

Antoinette Leogrande

Antoinette Leogrande (Toni) (nee Yatauro) of South Huntington, formerly of Westbury, New York and The Villages, Fla, passed peacefully after a 3-year courageous battle with cancer, on August 20 at the age of 88, with her loving family beside her.

She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Joseph. Her loving children, Rosemarie (Peggy) and Joseph (Elizabeth), her loving grandchildren Joseph, Nicholas, Christopher and Jaclyn, and her dear sister Esther. She was predeceased by her parents Giacomo Yatauro and Dorothea Pede, her brother Antonio, sister-in-law Pat, sister Philomena and brother-in-law Frank.

Toni leaves behind a legacy of holiday baking, a green thumb of gardening and love for her family. She was a talented seamstress and enjoyed crafting. She kept her mind sharp with her love for the daily Newsday crossword and sudoku puzzles, Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune. She had an insatiable love of reading books up until she was diagnosed with cancer. She was a quick typist, great at shorthand and loved working with spreadsheets. Throughout her life, she worked as a secretary. First at Mitchell Field and ending at Del Laboratories.

She will be deeply missed by all her family and friends. Due to Covid-19, the family has chosen to postpone a service at this time.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Care Network, https://www.hospicecarenetwork.org/tribute/, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center or St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church, Melville, NY 11747.

Related Articles

Obituaries

Albert P. Longhi

Albert Longhi was a member of St. Timothy’s Catholic Church. He loved playing golf and watching College Football.
Read more
Obituaries

Elizabeth Ernestine Kennedy

Elizabeth Kennedy retired as an Office Manager at Lockheed Martin in Marietta, Ga. and moved to The Villages in 2017.
Read more
Obituaries

Sandra B. Wiecorek

Sandra Wiecorek was a retired business owner and moved here in 2007 from Grand Blanc, Mich.
Read more
Obituaries

Thomas R. Wilkinson Sr.

Thomas Wilkinson thoroughly enjoyed his time in the Del Webb Spruce Springs community and participating in the annual Senior Games along with daily pool volleyball and pickleball games.
Read more
Obituaries

Gloria Monopoli

Gloria Monopoli was a former President of The Nurses Club in The Villages.
Read more
Obituaries

Dr. Robert Henry Kelly, D.O.

Dr. Robert Kelly was a proud Irishman, a world traveler, loved his Pittsburgh Steelers and considered himself an original Trump “Adorable Deplorable.”
Read more
Obituaries

Frank W. Thomas

Frank Thomas had 13 hole-in-ones over his golfing career. Golf was his passion and he enjoyed his many years of playing at Eagle Ridge Golf Club.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Health

Resident living in the Marion County section of The Villages among 11 in area dead of COVID-19

A 75-year-old Villager is among 11 area residents who have died from the Coronavirus.
Read more
Health

Villages High School student tests positive for COVID-19 virus

A student at The Villages High School has tested positive for the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Barred Owl At Fenney Nature Trail

Check out this barred owl spotted at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Keith Boyle for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Alligator Near The Rohan Recreation Center

This alligator was spotted near the Rohan Recreation Center while out on a golf cart drive. Thanks to Pamela Feaster for sharing! Share your local...
Read more
Photos

Little Blue Heron Removing White Baby Feathers

This immature little blue heron was in the process of removing his last white baby feathers at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman...
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

It’s time to reopen the fitness centers

A Village of Virginia Trace resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says it’s time to reopen the fitness centers in The Villages which have been closed due to the Coronavirus.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Total Wine & More closer to popping cork on new superstore

Total Wine & More is growing closer to popping a cork on its new superstore at Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager under SEC cloud reportedly reaching out to investors again

A Villager named in a Securities and Exchange Commission emergency action is reportedly reaching out to investors again.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Compromises are crucial to marriage

Columnist Barry Evans says that it is amazing that successful compromises are made in marriage even when the one side is completely wrong. This is a great column to share with your spouse or significant other.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Crime

Villager under SEC cloud reportedly reaching out to investors again

A Villager named in a Securities and Exchange Commission emergency action is reportedly reaching out to investors again.
Read more
Health

Resident living in the Marion County section of The Villages among 11 in area dead of COVID-19

A 75-year-old Villager is among 11 area residents who have died from the Coronavirus.
Read more
Health

Villages High School student tests positive for COVID-19 virus

A student at The Villages High School has tested positive for the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

It’s time to reopen the fitness centers

A Village of Virginia Trace resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says it’s time to reopen the fitness centers in The Villages which have been closed due to the Coronavirus.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Coronavirus has been way over blown

A Village of LaBelle resident contends the Coronavirus has been “way over blown.” Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

We’ve lost more than Katie Belle’s

A Village of Alhambra resident contends that all of the focus is on the southern end of The Villages while those north of County Road 466 are losing more and more of the things that attracted them to The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager under SEC cloud reportedly reaching out to investors again

A Villager named in a Securities and Exchange Commission emergency action is reportedly reaching out to investors again.
Read more
Crime

Couple banned from Villages restaurant after snatching chicken wings

A couple has been banned from a restaurant in The Villages after snatching 25 chicken wings and a burger and running out without paying for the to-go order.
Read more
Crime

‘Nervous’ couple in SUV arrested after pulling out of Wawa parking lot

A “nervous” couple in a silver Ford sport utility vehicle was arrested after pulling out of the parking lot of Wawa at County Road 466 and U.S. 301 in Oxford.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,159FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,616FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
91.7 ° F
93 °
91 °
63 %
1.6mph
1 %
Fri
91 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
78 °
Mon
87 °
Tue
92 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment