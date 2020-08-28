Assisted living executive arrested on warrant charging him with theft

A local assisted living executive has been arrested on a warrant charging him with grand theft.

Michael Anthony Vannucci, 28, of Ocala, was arrested at about 5 p.m. Wednesday at Russell Stover’s at 950 Industrial Drive in Wildwood on the Sumter County warrant charging him with grand theft of statutory property.

For the past year, Vannucci served as executive director at Trinity Springs Retirement Community in Oxford, according to his LinkedIn online resume page. Prior to that he was the associate executive director at Milestone Retirement Communities in Ocala and in 2017 he worked as the director of business development at Cypress Care Center in Wildwood.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $2,000 bond.