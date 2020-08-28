Friday, August 28, 2020
The Villages
Couple arrested after pickup pulled over at Freedom Plaza near Brownwood

Meta Minton

A man and a woman were arrested after their pickup was pulled over at Freedom Plaza near Brownwood.

Timothy Edwin Smith, 48, of Ocala, was at the wheel of the silver truck at 6:42 p.m. Thursday when the vehicle was pulled over by a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy at Freedom Plaza on State Road 44.

Pia Elisabeth Yurs

Timothy Edwin Smith

Smith and a passenger, 60-year-old Pia Elisabeth Yurs of Ocala,  appeared to be “extremely nervous” and attempting to conceal items in the cab of the truck, according to an arrest report.

Yurs was found to be in possession of marijuana and drug equipment. Smith was in possession of cocaine and drug equipment.

Both were taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.

